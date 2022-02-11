Suns drub Bucks in NBA finals rematch; Knicks escape Golden State

Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns shoots over Bobby Portis #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at Footprint Center on February 10, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

MANILA, Philippines – The Phoenix Suns used a big second half to exact revenge on the Milwaukee Bucks, 131-107, on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) in their first matchup since the 2021 NBA Finals.

Led by DeAndre Ayton's efficient scoring night, the Suns won their fourth straight game.

Ayton finished with 27 points on 12-of-14 shooting. He also had seven boards, one assist and one block.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker chipped in 17 points each.

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks outlasted the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, 116-114.

Klay Thompson missed on the potential game-tying basket in the final possession to give the Knicks the win on the road.

Julius Randle finished with 28 points and 16 boards to lead New York to victory.

But it was a Cam Reddish split at the free throw line that put the Knicks permanently in front.

The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, drubbed the Houston Rockets, 139-120.