So misses out on outright semis berth in FIDE Grand Prix chess tiff

Grandmaster Wesley So in a photo he posted in June 2019 while he was in Croatia.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine-born American Wesley So blew an opportunity to seal an outright semifinals seat after he drew with Indian Pentala Harikrishna in the sixth and last round of the FIDE Grand Prix 2022 group stages in Berlin, Germany yesterday.

With several options to gain the winning position at his disposal, So missed out on all of it and instead chose an errant pawn move on the left flank where he gained a pawn but allowed Harikrishna a dangerous back rank attack.

Facing the possibility of a disastrous loss, the world Fischer-Random king and two-time United States champion found a way to escape by sacrificing his rook for Harkrishna’s knight that set up an imminent perpetual check before the two agreed to split the point.

The draw allowed another American Leinier Dominguez Perez, who turned back a wild and reckless Alexei Shirov of Spain, to catch up with So at first place in Pool D with four points apiece and force a deciding playoff tiebreaker Saturday, where the winner moves on to the knockout semis.

So hopes to win this leg to gain precious points and a chance to snare one of the two slots to the Candidates Tournament 2022 set June 16 to July 7 in Madrid, Spain where the winner will challenge Magnus Carlsen for the world classical crown.

Also disputing a spot in the semis were Radoslaw Wojtaszek of Poland and Richard Rapport of Hungary, who both ended up atop Pool B with 3.5 points each.

The first two to advance were the US’s Hikaru Nakamura and Levon Aronian, who ruled Pool A and Pool C, respectively.