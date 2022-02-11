UFC fighter Nasrat Haqparast is Afghanistan's version of Manny Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines – It is amazing how one’s athletic feats can inspire people.

Nasrat Haqparast was born in Hamburg, Germany to parents who fled Afghanistan during the Taliban’s regime. He is now inspiring young Afghans everywhere by his feats inside UFC’s Octagon.

And he cannot believe it.

“I am just a fighter and not a politician,” he says with humility. “I did nothing really but fight. Maybe it is the values that I am guided by.”

Stay humble. Work hard. Be dedicated. And be a family man.

Afghan refugees in Germany as well as those back in their native country believe in him and send non-stop messages everyday on his positive influence. Mixed martial Arts gyms have begun to pop up with young Afghan kids taking up the sport.

“My biggest fans are Afghans,” he laughs. “Little kids texting me every day in Germany. We have a big ethnic community in Germany. Everybody wants to do the sport of mixed martial arts now. They see it and it is something big for me. I am a big inspiration for them.”

More so now with a huge fight against Bobby Green coming up this Sunday, February 13 in UFC 271 Adesanya vs. Whittaker that will be shown on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo app.

The Haqparast-Green lightweight fight will open the main cards for the event.

Haqparast has that blinding hand speed, lightning-quick jabs and a great striking game — just like Manny Pacquiao. And Nasrat’s eyes light up at the mention of the Philippine boxing icon.

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic, I was at the Wild Card Gym training with Freddie Roach and Marvin Samudio who as we all know have worked extensively with Manny Pacquiao,” he reveals as no doubt he is a fan of the Filipino boxing icon. “I try to go to the best gyms to learn a lot. And maybe one day, I will get to visit the Philippines.”

Before that, Haqparast (13-4-0) has to fight the 35-year old Green (28-12-1), who has fought six times since the pandemic started and has gone 4-2, including a huge first round win over Al Iaquinta last November.

Haqparast lost in his last outing versus Dan Hooker in September of 2021.

“He is a veteran and has fought in 41 fights and is very experienced,” Nasrat said of Green. “I have a good game plan for him. I just need to stick to it and this time my mind is clear and I am looking forward to going to war with him.”

“Georges St. Pierre tells me one good thing — work on your good weapons and strengths and cover your weaknesses because you need to be well-rounded.”

“I feel if I win I will crack the top 15 but I do not want to put pressure on myself. Maybe if I was younger, but now I gained so much experience. Big names, main card, pay per view, I just focus. Anything else I get is a nice feeling.”