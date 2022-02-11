After Harden trade, Nets suffer 10th straight loss

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets cheers on his team in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on February 10, 2022 in Washington,

MANILA, Philippines — The Washington Wizards added to the woes of the Brooklyn Nets after frustrating the latter's comeback bid, 113-112, at the Capital One Arena on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

On the heels of trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers at the NBA trade deadline, the Nets absorbed their 10th straight loss.

Washington outscored the Nets 31-19 in the third salvo to pull away from the slumping Nets.

While Kyrie Irving led a comeback effort and got the Nets within one, 110-111, with 7.3 ticks remaining, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope converted on two freebies to pad the cushion to three points.

Cam Thomas then missed a 3-point attempt in the final second, setting the Nets up for the potential game-tying shot.

Blake Griffin scored on put-back layup as the buzzer sounded, but it was one point short as the Wizards held on for the win.

Seven different players scored in twin-digit scoring for Washington, which is set to receive Kristaps Porzingis in a trade.

Raul Neto top-scored for the Wizards with 21 markers on a 7-of-9 shooting.

Kyle Kuzma, for his part, tallied his first-ever career triple-double with 15 points, 13 boards and 10 assists.

Irving, meanwhile, paced the Nets with 31 points.

The Nets are set to receive Ben Simmons after trading away Harden.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat cruised to their fourth straight victory after beating the New Orleans Pelicans, 112-97.

Bam Adebayo tallied a double-double of 29 points and 10 rebounds to help the Heat hold on to the top spot in the East.

In the other game, the Memphis Grizzlies drubbed the Detroit Pistons, 132-107.

The Grizzlies tallied their fourth straight win while the Pistons absorbed their sixth consecutive loss.