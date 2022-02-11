




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
After Harden trade, Nets suffer 10th straight loss
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 11, 2022 | 11:34am





 
After Harden trade, Nets suffer 10th straight loss
Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets cheers on his team in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on February 10, 2022 in Washington,
GREG FIUME / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Washington Wizards added to the woes of the Brooklyn Nets after frustrating the latter's comeback bid, 113-112, at the Capital One Arena on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).


On the heels of trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers at the NBA trade deadline, the Nets absorbed their 10th straight loss.



Washington outscored the Nets 31-19 in the third salvo to pull away from the slumping Nets.


While Kyrie Irving led a comeback effort and got the Nets within one, 110-111, with 7.3 ticks remaining, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope converted on two freebies to pad the cushion to three points.


Cam Thomas then missed a 3-point attempt in the final second, setting the Nets up for the potential game-tying shot.


Blake Griffin scored on put-back layup as the buzzer sounded, but it was one point short as the Wizards held on for the win.


Seven different players scored in twin-digit scoring for Washington, which is set to receive Kristaps Porzingis in a trade.


Raul Neto top-scored for the Wizards with 21 markers on a 7-of-9 shooting.


Kyle Kuzma, for his part, tallied his first-ever career triple-double with 15 points, 13 boards and 10 assists.


Irving, meanwhile, paced the Nets with 31 points.


The Nets are set to receive Ben Simmons after trading away Harden.


Elsewhere, the Miami Heat cruised to their fourth straight victory after beating the New Orleans Pelicans, 112-97.


Bam Adebayo tallied a double-double of 29 points and 10 rebounds to help the Heat hold on to the top spot in the East.


In the other game, the Memphis Grizzlies drubbed the Detroit Pistons, 132-107.


The Grizzlies tallied their fourth straight win while the Pistons absorbed their sixth consecutive loss.


 










 









BASKETBALL
NBA

















Philstar














 










    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Ingles 'hurt' after trade from Jazz to Trail Blazers







Ingles 'hurt' after trade from Jazz to Trail Blazers



1 day ago 


Utah traded Joe Ingles to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team deal, a move the injured Australian forward admitted...








Sports
fbtw













LeBron drafts Giannis first for NBA All-Star Game; Harden picked last







LeBron drafts Giannis first for NBA All-Star Game; Harden picked last



4 hours ago 


LeBron James and Kevin Durant picked their teams for the NBA All-Star Game, James making Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo...








Sports
fbtw













Sotto's 36ers buck COVID-19, personnel problems ahead of NBL clash 
play









Sotto's 36ers buck COVID-19, personnel problems ahead of NBL clash



By Luisa Morales |
22 hours ago 


With all the circumstances surrounding Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers on why they had to take a break for that long, it...








Sports
fbtw













Azkals bare lineup for AFF U-23 Championship







Azkals bare lineup for AFF U-23 Championship



By Luisa Morales |
4 hours ago 


Fresh after the women's side's successful AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign in India, the Philippine Football Federation is hoping...








Sports
fbtw













Eala falls short in upset bid, exits 60K tourney







Eala falls short in upset bid, exits 60K tourney



By Luisa Morales |
4 hours ago 


Despite taking the opening set and mounting a substantial lead in Set 2, Eala fell short of slaying the tournament fourth...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Suns drub Bucks in NBA finals rematch; Knicks escape Golden State







Suns drub Bucks in NBA finals rematch; Knicks escape Golden State



By Luisa Morales |
11 minutes ago 


Led by DeAndre Ayton's efficient scoring night, the Suns won their fourth straight game.








Sports
fbtw













Doncic erupts for career-high 51 points as Mavs trounce Clippers







Doncic erupts for career-high 51 points as Mavs trounce Clippers



22 minutes ago 


Dallas star Luka Doncic exploded for a career-high 51 points to propel the Mavericks to a 112-105 victory over the Los Angeles...








Sports
fbtw













So misses out on outright semis berth in FIDE Grand Prix chess tiff







So misses out on outright semis berth in FIDE Grand Prix chess tiff



By Joey Villar |
 41 minutes ago 


With several options to gain the winning position at his disposal, So missed out on all of it and instead chose an errant...








Sports
fbtw













UFC fighter Nasrat Haqparast is Afghanistan's version of Manny Pacquiao







UFC fighter Nasrat Haqparast is Afghanistan's version of Manny Pacquiao



By Rick Olivares |
1 hour ago 


Nasrat Haqparast was born in Hamburg, Germany to parents who fled Afghanistan during the Taliban’s regime. He is now...








Sports
fbtw













Teen football star Andres Aldeguer joins Azkals U-23 squad&nbsp;







Teen football star Andres Aldeguer joins Azkals U-23 squad 



By Rick Olivares |
3 hours ago 


The former UAAP Boys Football Rookie of the Year is excited to represent the country in international competition.








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









  
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with