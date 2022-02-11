Teen football star Andres Aldeguer joins Azkals U-23 squadÂ 






















































 
























Teen football star Andres Aldeguer joins Azkals U-23 squad 
 


Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 11, 2022 | 9:57am





 
Andres Aldeguer is the only high school player among this talented cast.
 


MANILA, Philippines – When the Philippine Under-23 men’s football team begins its campaign in the Asean Football Federation U-23 Championships in Cambodia on February 14, one of the players suiting up for the first time is 18-year-old Andres Aldeguer.

 

The 6’2” forward is in Grade 12 of senior high school at De La Salle Zobel. The former UAAP Boys Football Rookie of the Year is excited to represent the country in international competition.

 

“I got cut when I tried out for the U-15 team and that was a learning curve for me,” said the youthful forward, who is the son of former La Salle and Alaska Aces star Dino Aldeguer. “I just had to put in the hard work to get here.”

 

It wasn’t just getting cut that fueled the young footballer’s dreams. It was also losing the last two UAAP seasons to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

 

“The upperclassmen say that your senior high school years are the best of our young lives along with football, and every one from the student-athletes to even the regular students got robbed of actual school life,” added Aldeguer. 

 

“It was frustrating to lose that but I just worked on myself and was just happy to join the Azkals Development Team and now, to make the U-23 team,” beamed Andres. “Having older teammates who I work with every day can only bring out the best in me.”

 

This tournament will be only the third time the AFF is hosting the U-23 championships. It was first held in 2005 with host Thailand taking home the honors. It was next held, 14 years later in 2019 in Cambodia, but this time, Indonesia bagged the title.

 

In both tournaments, the Philippines did not get out of the group stage. 

 

“I am not only excited for this opportunity, but also excited to see myself tested against the best of the region,” summed up Aldeguer. “Of course, if the coach plays me. The whole thing already is an eye-opening experience of which I can only get better. But if I can help our country win, that would be the best”

 

The Philippines is in Group A of the tournament along with the host nation, Timor Leste and Brunei. The Filipinos will open their campaign against Brunei on the same day at the Morodok Techo National Stadium at 4 p.m. 

 

Only the winners of the three groups as well as the best runner-up will advance to the semifinals that will be held on February 24. The finals as well as the battle for third place will be played two days later.


 










 









