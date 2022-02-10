Sotto's 36ers buck COVID-19, personnel problems ahead of NBL clash

MANILA, Philippines – For most basketball teams, an 11-day rest between games can prove beneficial with more time to prepare for their next assignment.

But with all the circumstances surrounding Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers on why they had to take a break for that long, it turned the hiatus into a restless period of trying to adjust to a unique situation.

In a press conference ahead of their National Basketball League clash with the Brisbane Bullets on Friday, Adelaide head coach CJ Bruton bared struggles in their preparation.

"We've had five good [practice] sessions, which is normally enough in the amount of time we've had going into this next game against the Bullets. But we've also had to deal with a few different things which is uncommon in most teams," Bruton said.

"From dealing with COVID to having people out due to different reasons — personal reasons. But that's all stuff that happen in life as well," he added.

Not having played since their overtime stunner over Melbourne United, Bruton said his team had to take some time getting back into their groove — especially players who have been stuck in lockdown due to COVID.

"When you've had a month off and you come back, you have a week of training, it's understanding where we need to get better in this period right now," he said.

Thankfully for Bruton, he says that his players were able to come back just in time.

"We've had enough time to prepare for here's how we need to play and we wanna play going forward," he said.

They're also bracing for how their opponents are going to come out against them, especially since the Bullets will be eager to overtake Adelaide in the NBL standings.

"The last couple of days building up into this game, [our preparation was] about Brisbane but up until then, it was just about us getting better," he said.

The 36ers and Bullets tip off Friday at 4:30 p.m. (Manila time).