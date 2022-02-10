




















































 
























Jazz end Warriors' win streak; Lakers lose anew
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 10, 2022 | 2:04pm





 
Jazz end Warriors' win streak; Lakers lose anew
Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Utah Jazz drives into Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of a game at Vivint Smart Home Arena on February 09, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. 
ALEX GOODLETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Utah Jazz stopped a red-hot Warriors team with an 111-85 blowout at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, cutting the latter's win streak at nine games on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).


The Jazz, who recently shipped off Joe Ingles after eight years with the team, pulled away from the Warriors with a 21-7 run in the third quarter after only being up 55-49 at halftime.



It was the team's fourth straight victory.


Bojan Bogdanovic paced the Jazz with 23 points with Donovan Mitchell playing supporting role with a near triple-double of 14 points, 10 boards and eight assists.


Jordan Clarkson, for his part, chipped in 13 points off the bench.


Jordan Poole was the leading scorer for the Warriors with 18 points in the losing effort.


In Portland, the Trail Blazers ended a six-game skid at the expense of the Los Angeles Lakers, 107-105, at the Moda Center.


In a see-saw game that saw 14 lead changes and 10 deadlocks, two clutch free throws by Anfernee Simons frustrated the Lakers, who absored their fifth straight road loss.


LeBron James tried to make a comeback case for the Lakers with a layup with 27.8 ticks left to close in, 102-105.


But Jusuf Nurkic grabbed an offensive rebound off Justise Winslow's 3-pointer to keep possession for the Blazers.


Forced to play the foul game, the Lakers sent Simons to the line for the game-clinching free throws.


It proved crucial as James made a 3-pointer in the final possession of the game, which would've forced overtime if not for Simons' freebies.


Simons top-scored for the Blazers with 29 markers with Nurkic contributing a double-double of 19 points and 12 boards.


James finished with 30 points for the Lakers in the losing effort while Anthony Davis scored 17.


Russell Westbrook sat out the game as he's reportedly being considered for a trade before the deadline.


In the other game, the Sacramento Kings snapped the Minnesota Timberwolves' five-game win streak with a 132-119 victory.


 










 









