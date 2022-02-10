




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
So draws with Spaniard, nears semis berth in FIDE Grand Prix 2022
 


Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 10, 2022 | 1:12pm





 
So draws with Spaniard, nears semis berth in FIDE Grand Prix 2022
GM Wesley So
 


MANILA, Philippines – Philippine-born Wesley So of the United States fought former world title challenger Alexei Shirov of Spain to a 31-move draw of a Ruy Lopez Berlin to move on the verge of claiming a semifinals seat in the FIDE Grand Prix 2022 in Berlin, Germany Wednesday night.


Like in the usual Berlin Defense set up with black, So gave a up a central pawn but found a way to turn it to an opposite-colored bishops ending, which ended in a three-fold repetition for the split.


This kept So at the helm of Pool D with 3.5 points but allowed fellow American Leinier Dominguez Perez to cut the former’s one-point lead to just half a point after the latter turned back India’s Pentala Harikrishna in 51 moves of a Sicilian Alapin.


So, the world Fischer-Random king and two-time US champion, will have a chance to book an automatic semis berth with a triumph over Harikrishna in the sixth and final round of the group stages at press time.


But if So and Dominguez Perez, who was battling Shirov, wound up at tied, the two will play tiebreak matches to decide who is advancing to the knockout phase of this series staking two slots to the Candidates Tournament 2022 set June 16-July 7 in Madrid, Spain where the winner will get the chance to battle Magnus Carlsen for the world standard crown.


And So hopes he’s the one.


 










 









CHESS
WESLEY SO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Ingles 'hurt' after trade from Jazz to Trail Blazers







Ingles 'hurt' after trade from Jazz to Trail Blazers



3 hours ago 


Utah traded Joe Ingles to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team deal, a move the injured Australian forward admitted...








Sports
fbtw







 





Adrian Wong &lsquo;most excited&rsquo; to share court with Paul Lee at Magnolia







Adrian Wong ‘most excited’ to share court with Paul Lee at Magnolia



By Luisa Morales |
3 hours ago 


Having signed with the Hotshots after two years with the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, the former Ateneo Blue Eagles cager...








Sports
fbtw













Nash unperturbed despite Nets' crazy fall&nbsp;







Nash unperturbed despite Nets' crazy fall 



By Alder Almo |
5 hours ago 


Brooklyn coach Steve Nash refused to hit the panic button despite the Nets’ stunning fall from the top of the Eastern...








Sports
fbtw













Eala faces tall odds vs French rival


 




Eala faces tall odds vs French rival



By Jan Veran |
5 hours ago 


Alex Eala hopes to come out fresh coming off a much-needed break although she would need more than vigor and energy when she...








Sports
fbtw













Obiena struggles in Sweden as Duplantis breezes through







Obiena struggles in Sweden as Duplantis breezes through



By Luisa Morales |
4 hours ago 

 
Though needing only one attempt to clear 5.70m, Obiena failed thrice at his attempt at 5.81m, despite his personal best in...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Jazz end Warriors' win streak; Lakers lose anew







Jazz end Warriors' win streak; Lakers lose anew



By Luisa Morales |
40 minutes ago 


The Jazz, who recently shipped off Joe Ingles after eight years with the team, pulled away from the Warriors with a 21-7 run...








Sports
fbtw













Bulls top Hornets for pivotal victory; Cavs, Raptors win







Bulls top Hornets for pivotal victory; Cavs, Raptors win



1 hour ago 


DeMar DeRozan scored 36 points Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) to lead Chicago to a 121-109 NBA victory over the Charlotte...








Sports
fbtw













IM Ricky de Guzman leads San Juan past Laguna in PCAP







IM Ricky de Guzman leads San Juan past Laguna in PCAP



By Rick Olivares |
4 hours ago 


In a dog fight with the Laguna Heroes, the San Juan Predators found a hero of their own in senior player International Master...








Sports
fbtw













Diaz ecstatic to leave 'legacy' with Benilde athletic scholarship







Diaz ecstatic to leave 'legacy' with Benilde athletic scholarship



By Luisa Morales |
5 hours ago 


Dubbed the “Benilde Hidilyn Diaz Scholarship for Athletes”, the school will award five national athletes a full...








Sports
fbtw













Duplantis falls short on new pole-vault world record attempt







Duplantis falls short on new pole-vault world record attempt



5 hours ago 


Sweden's Armand Duplantis dominated an indoor pole-vault competition Wednesday winning with an effort of 6.04m but failed...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with