So draws with Spaniard, nears semis berth in FIDE Grand Prix 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine-born Wesley So of the United States fought former world title challenger Alexei Shirov of Spain to a 31-move draw of a Ruy Lopez Berlin to move on the verge of claiming a semifinals seat in the FIDE Grand Prix 2022 in Berlin, Germany Wednesday night.

Like in the usual Berlin Defense set up with black, So gave a up a central pawn but found a way to turn it to an opposite-colored bishops ending, which ended in a three-fold repetition for the split.

This kept So at the helm of Pool D with 3.5 points but allowed fellow American Leinier Dominguez Perez to cut the former’s one-point lead to just half a point after the latter turned back India’s Pentala Harikrishna in 51 moves of a Sicilian Alapin.

So, the world Fischer-Random king and two-time US champion, will have a chance to book an automatic semis berth with a triumph over Harikrishna in the sixth and final round of the group stages at press time.

But if So and Dominguez Perez, who was battling Shirov, wound up at tied, the two will play tiebreak matches to decide who is advancing to the knockout phase of this series staking two slots to the Candidates Tournament 2022 set June 16-July 7 in Madrid, Spain where the winner will get the chance to battle Magnus Carlsen for the world standard crown.

And So hopes he’s the one.