Adrian Wong 'most excited' to share court with Paul Lee at Magnolia
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 10, 2022 | 11:09am





 
Adrian Wong â€˜most excitedâ€™ to share court with Paul Lee at Magnolia
Adrian Wong (in red) is looking forward to sharing the court with Paul Lee now that he's switched teams from the Rain or Shine Elastopainters to the Magnolia Hotshots
PBA media bureau
 


MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia Hotshots newcomer Adrian Wong is thrilled to become teammates with one of the PBA's best guards in Paul Lee.


Having signed with the Hotshots after two years with the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, the former Ateneo Blue Eagles cager is eager to learn from the "Lethal Weapon".


"[I'm] probably most excited to play with Paul Lee," Wong told One Sports' The Game on Wednesday.


"He's one of the league's most premiere scorers and just seeing him go to work, go to practice, do extra, just motivates me to do more also," he added.


Wong knows that Lee's success in his decade-long PBA career wasn't achieved overnight.


And now as he's granted an inside look with the work his teammate does, he is motivated to do the same.


"What really surprised me is that every single practice, he's there working, working out hours before practice, getting shots up, getting his reps in," Wong said.


"Just his hard work really inspires me a lot," he added.


Now with his new team, Wong hopes to carry his weight in the Hotshots' wing rotation.


There, he joins the likes of Calvin Abueva, Rome Dela Rosa and Aris Dionisio.


Wong and the Magnolia Hotshots return to PBA action after more than a month of hiatus against the TNT Tropang Giga on Friday, February 11.


The Hotshots are currently 3-0 in the Governor's Cup.


 










 









