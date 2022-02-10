




















































 
























IM Ricky de Guzman leads San Juan past Laguna in PCAP
 


Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 10, 2022 | 10:04am





 
MANILA, Philippines – In a dog fight with the Laguna Heroes, the San Juan Predators found a hero of their own in senior player International Master Ricky de Guzman.


Tied at 9.5-all — both teams were even after blitz play 3.5-3.5 — de Guzman found himself leading against his Laguna counterpart IM Angelo Young, not only in time but also in position. As a result, the Predators took a close 11.5-9.5 decision against the defending champions, who fell to their second defeat in 11 outings.


Without GM Oliver Barbosa, IM Ricardo Nolte took over and battled Laguna’s own GM Banjo Barcenilla and claimed 2.5 points off a possible three.


The Heroes’ FM AJ Literatus repaid the favor by beating FM Nelson Mariano on Board 2. 


San Juan’s Jan Jodilyn Fronda gave San Juan three crucial points in her battle against Michella Concio but for the second time in three matches, the Predators’ homegrown players struggled as the Heroes took six of eight possible points.


The win was massive because not only did it vault San Juan past Laguna for second place in the northern division in the ongoing San Miguel Corporation-All-Filipino Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, but it also kept them in stride with the Pasig King Pirates who won both of their matches.


Pasig is threatening to pull away as they have accumulated 162.5 points. San Juan has 150.5.


The King Pirates crushed Olongapo 20-1 and blindsided Manila in blitz, 7-0, after which they drew with the Indios Bravos, 7-7 in rapid play. 


Isabela is in fifth with a 6-5 record — the same as Cagayan but leading by points 114-107 after winning both their matches 14-7 against Cagayan and 13-8 against Rizal. 


Manila dropped a notch to seventh spot in the north with a 5-6 slate. Quezon City is in eight spot with a 5-6 record but with 111.5 points to Manila’s 125.5.


 










 









