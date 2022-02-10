




















































 
























Sports
 
Diaz ecstatic to leave 'legacy' with Benilde athletic scholarship
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 10, 2022 | 9:43am





 
Diaz ecstatic to leave 'legacy' with Benilde athletic scholarship
Gold medallist Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines stands on the podium for the victory ceremony of the women's 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.
Vincenzo Pinto / AFP
 


MANILA, Phillippines – Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz expressed her excitement in building a better future for athletes with the College of St. Benilde's (CSB) athletic scholarship founded in her name.


Dubbed the “Benilde Hidilyn Diaz Scholarship for Athletes”, the school will award five national athletes a full scholarship.


And Diaz, a business management scholar at Benilde, will be part of the screening process.








"Para sa akin, napaka-excited ako na andun ako [sa selection] tapos titignan ko yung achievement nila, titignan ko yung naging profile nila, tapos yung character, ano yung vision nila as an athlete, ano yung goals," Diaz told Quinito Henson and Dyan Castillejo on Playitright TV.


"Kailangan may ganun eh. Yung pipiliin natin yung may excellence talaga, extraordinary athlete talaga," she added.


The launch of the scholarship was held on Wednesday, where Diaz was also awarded the Benilde Medallion — CSB's highest recognition given to individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions.


She is the very first recipient of the accolade.


Award aside, though, Diaz relished being able to help promising athletes flourish in academics with the scholarship which she dubbed a part of her "legacy" as an athlete.


"Masaya ako na yung scholarship na ibibigay ng Benilde ay nakapangalan sakin parang legacy ko ito," she said.


Diaz is expected to enter intense training as she sets her eyes on a gold medal at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam set to unfurl in May.


 










 









