Eala faces tall odds vs French rival

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala hopes to come out fresh coming off a much-needed break although she would need more than vigor and energy when she slugs it out with No. 4 Chloe Paquet in the second round of the W60 Grenoble tennis championship in France Thursday.

Odds will be heavily stacked against the young Filipina star, who will be facing a tall, strong rival in the 27-year-old Paquet, who is expected to bank on her power and experience when they step into Grenoble's Court 2 and dispute one of the quarterfinal berths.

The 5-foot-8 Paquet, one of the seeded entries into the 32-player women’s singles main draw, underscored her readiness by blasting Latvia’s Kamilla Bartone, 6-1, 6-0, in 59 minutes last Tuesday.

Eala, on the other hand, kicked off her drive for a second title in the pros with a 6-4, 6-1 disposal of Swiss Joanne Zuger.

The lefty Pinay earlier crushed France’s Thanh Lan Truong, 6-3, 6-2, then repulsed No, 6 Stefania Rubini, 4-6, 6-4 (10-4), in the two-day qualifier of the $60,000 tournament of the ITF women’s world tennis tour.

But against the fourth-ranked Paquet, Eala will need to double her effort while hoping to make the most of her stint on Grenoble’s indoor hard courts, her preferred surface unlike her rival, who flourishes on clay.

But Paquet will surely be banking on her height advantage, power and experience as she seeks another victory after nailing her fourth title in 2021 with a straight-set win (6-4, 6-3) over Swiss Simona Waltert in W80 Poitiers in West France last November, her first at W80 level.

She had earlier won at W25 Netanya in Israel and claimed two W25 titles in Wroclaw, Poland and Kyiv, Ukraine.

The 16-year-old Eala, on the other hand, posted her first pro win in the W15 Manacor in Spain last year but the Rafa Nadal Academy Scholar failed to get past the opening round of the recent W25 Manacor.

Meanwhile, top seed Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands led the siege of the fancied bets into second round as she trounced local bet Chloe Noel, 6-3, 6-4, for a clash with another French, Jessica Ponchet, who subdued compatriot Mallaurie Noel, 6-3, 6-2; while No. 3 Greet Minnen of Belgium scored a 6-3, 6-2 victory over France's Alice Robbe to set up Last 16 duel with Germany's Stephanie Wagner, who booted out another local entry Carole Monnet, 6-4, 6-3.