Skier Miller says improving is more realistic than winning Winter Games gold
 


Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 9, 2022 | 5:02pm





 
Skier Miller says improving is more realistic than winning Winter Games gold
Asa Miller
 


MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American alpine skier Asa Miller said improving on his past performance is a more realistic goal than striking gold in the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.


“I don’t think I’m in contention to win gold, but I I’m certainly in a position to improve my performance,” said the 21-year-old Miller, the country’s lone bet and one of the rare few from Southeast Asia who made the cut to the quadrennial meet.


“But I want to be better, improve on my previous performance and give a proud representation of the Philippines,” he added.


The Portland, Oregon native, whose trip is being bankrolled by the Philippine Sports Commission chaired by William Ramirez and Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino, is eyeing to eclipse his 70th-place finish in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games where he debuted as a 17-year-old.


Miller, like everybody else, is expected to brave the harsh conditions posed by the Ice River — the giant slalom course they will compete at that is located at the slope of the Xiaohaituo Mountain.


The landscape was so tough that two-time gold medalist Mikaela Shriffin of the United States was booted out as early as the second round yesterday that quashed her hopes of grabbing a third mint.


Miller will also be eyeing to improve on a 42nd-place effort by Ben Nanasca in the 1972 Saporro Games, which stands until today as the best finish by a Filipino in the event thus far.


Nanasca and Jun Cipriano were the first Filipinos and Southeast Asians to make it to the Winter Games.


And Miller hopes he could set a record of his own.


 










 









