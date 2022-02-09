Del Rosario forges ahead with solid 69 in Redtail women's golf tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Pauline del Rosario used a fiery start to sustain her title drive but settled for joint lead with Chinese Liu Yan with a run of pars in the last 12 holes for a 69 heading to the final round of the Redtail Women’s Championship at the Redtail Golf Club in Sorrento, Florida.

Del Rosario birdied three of the first six holes but failed to gain on the two par-5s which she tamed in putting up a three-under card in the first round of the 54-hole championship. She flubbed another couple of birdie chances at the back and posted a bogey-free 33-36 round for a 138.

Liu battled back from three down to match that six-under overall output with a blistering six-under 66, spiked by five birdies in the first nine holes. She birdied the par-5 12th and parred the rest to likewise preserve a bogey-free round.

Kennedy Swann of the US missed forcing a three-way tie for the lead with a bogey on No. 16 but her 70 and a 139 put her just a stroke off the pace, setting up a shootout in the final 18 holes of the event serving as part of the new East Coast Women’s Pro Golf Tour.

First round joint leaders Tristyn Nowlin and Kelly Whaley failed to keep the momentum of their opening 68s and stumbled with over-par cards with the former blowing it with a disastrous finish of two bogeys and a double bogey in the last five holes. She wound up with a 73 and slipped to joint fifth at 141 with Carley Cox and Hailey Davidson of the US, who matched 70s.

Whaley proved worse as she groped for a 77 marred by bogeys in the last four holes. She tumbled to joint 14th at 145, now seven strokes off the new joint leaders.

After displaying her power off the mound in the first round that saw her birdie all but one of the course's four-par 5s, del Rosario failed to hit any on Redtail's long holes but got her irons going early, setting up birdie chances from close range on Nos. 1 and 5.

She struck another solid tee-shot for another birdie on the par-3 No. 6 but finished the last 12 holes on even par.

Her back-to-back 69s, however, moved her closer to topping her joint third place effort in the Dare the Bear Women’s Championship last week for a crack at a second US crown after ruling the Central Arkansas Open in her WAPT (Women’s All Pro Tour) debut last year.

Meanwhile, former Philippine Ladies Open winner Abby Arevalo, whose campaign is also backed by the world’s leading port operator, gears up for her WAPT campaign, which starts on March 8-11 for the Houma Golf Classic in Louisiana.

Winner of a Cactus Tour leg last year, Arevalo is booked to play in the next four WAPT events – the Delta Downs Invitational, also in Louisiana on March 15-18, the Mackie Construction Ladies Pro Champ on April 5-8 and the Wichita Falls Championship on April 12-15, both in Texas, and the FCA Women’s Championship in Oklahoma on April 19-22.