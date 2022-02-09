




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Del Rosario forges ahead with solid 69 in Redtail women's golf tiff
 


Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 9, 2022 | 2:06pm





 
Del Rosario forges ahead with solid 69 in Redtail women's golf tiff
Pauline del Rosario
 


MANILA, Philippines – Pauline del Rosario used a fiery start to sustain her title drive but settled for joint lead with Chinese Liu Yan with a run of pars in the last 12 holes for a 69 heading to the final round of the Redtail Women’s Championship at the Redtail Golf Club in Sorrento, Florida.


Del Rosario birdied three of the first six holes but failed to gain on the two par-5s which she tamed in putting up a three-under card in the first round of the 54-hole championship. She flubbed another couple of birdie chances at the back and posted a bogey-free 33-36 round for a 138.


Liu battled back from three down to match that six-under overall output with a blistering six-under 66, spiked by five birdies in the first nine holes. She birdied the par-5 12th and parred the rest to likewise preserve a bogey-free round.


Kennedy Swann of the US missed forcing a three-way tie for the lead with a bogey on No. 16 but her 70 and a 139 put her just a stroke off the pace, setting up a shootout in the final 18 holes of the event serving as part of the new East Coast Women’s Pro Golf Tour.


First round joint leaders Tristyn Nowlin and Kelly Whaley failed to keep the momentum of their opening 68s and stumbled with over-par cards with the former blowing it with a disastrous finish of two bogeys and a double bogey in the last five holes. She wound up with a 73 and slipped to joint fifth at 141 with Carley Cox and Hailey Davidson of the US, who matched 70s.


Whaley proved worse as she groped for a 77 marred by bogeys in the last four holes. She tumbled to joint 14th at 145, now seven strokes off the new joint leaders.


After displaying her power off the mound in the first round that saw her birdie all but one of the course's four-par 5s, del Rosario failed to hit any on Redtail's long holes but got her irons going early, setting up birdie chances from close range on Nos. 1 and 5.


She struck another solid tee-shot for another birdie on the par-3 No. 6 but finished the last 12 holes on even par.


Her back-to-back 69s, however, moved her closer to topping her joint third place effort in the Dare the Bear Women’s Championship last week for a crack at a second US crown after ruling the Central Arkansas Open in her WAPT (Women’s All Pro Tour) debut last year.

Meanwhile, former Philippine Ladies Open winner Abby Arevalo, whose campaign is also backed by the world’s leading port operator, gears up for her WAPT campaign, which starts on March 8-11 for the Houma Golf Classic in Louisiana.


Winner of a Cactus Tour leg last year, Arevalo is booked to play in the next four WAPT events – the Delta Downs Invitational, also in Louisiana on March 15-18, the Mackie Construction Ladies Pro Champ on April 5-8 and the Wichita Falls Championship on April 12-15, both in Texas, and the FCA Women’s Championship in Oklahoma on April 19-22.


 










 









GOLF
PAULINE DEL ROSARIO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







'We're all Filipino': Filipina booters challenge criticism of team's heritage







'We're all Filipino': Filipina booters challenge criticism of team's heritage



By Luisa Morales |
2 days ago 

 
Some questioned the lack of homegrown talent on social media and tried to bring down the achievement of qualifying to...








Sports
fbtw













Korea's Kim SunHyung eyes revenge vs Gilas in World Cup qualifiers







Korea's Kim SunHyung eyes revenge vs Gilas in World Cup qualifiers



By Luisa Morales |
3 hours ago 


A returning face for the Koreans after some time away from the national team, Kim plans to avenge his squad's last two losses...








Sports
fbtw













Laguna-San Juan, Pasig-Manila battle royales in PCAP Wednesday







Laguna-San Juan, Pasig-Manila battle royales in PCAP Wednesday



By Rick Olivares |
7 hours ago 


These are the games that will create separation from the top sides of the northern division of the Professional Chess Association...








Sports
fbtw













Artis perfect for Bolick







Artis perfect for Bolick



By Joaquin Henson |
15 hours ago 


Newly-arrived NorthPort import Jamel Artis would be a perfect running partner for Robert Bolick but the problem is the former...








Sports
fbtw













All-Filipino clash set for ONE Championship 10th anniversary fight night







All-Filipino clash set for ONE Championship 10th anniversary fight night



By Luisa Morales |
5 hours ago 


Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang (13-4) and Marrok Force MMA's Jeremy Miado (10-4) will lock horns in what is expected to be a high...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









D.J. Gregory honored with PGA Tour Courage Award







D.J. Gregory honored with PGA Tour Courage Award



1 hour ago 


The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that D.J. Gregory has been named the recipient of the PGA Tour Courage Award.








Sports
fbtw


 










Antonio, Laylo, Gomez eye spots in Philippine SEA Games chess team







Antonio, Laylo, Gomez eye spots in Philippine SEA Games chess team



By Joey Villar |
1 hour ago 


Grandmasters Joey Antonio, Darwin Laylo and John Paul Gomez vie for slots to the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games-bound national...








Sports
fbtw













Del Rosario forges ahead with solid 69 in Redtail women's golf tiff







Del Rosario forges ahead with solid 69 in Redtail women's golf tiff



By Jan Veran |
1 hour ago 


Pauline del Rosario used a fiery start to sustain her title drive but settled for joint lead with Chinese Liu Yan with a run...








Sports
fbtw













Antetokounmpo&rsquo;s 44 points, hot shooting power Bucks in rout of Lakers







Antetokounmpo’s 44 points, hot shooting power Bucks in rout of Lakers



By Luisa Morales |
1 hour ago 


Antetokounmpo went 17-of-20 for a scorching 85% shooting finishing with a game-high 44 points as the Bucks took their fourth...








Sports
fbtw













A talk with Liverpool's Diogo Jota







A talk with Liverpool's Diogo Jota



By Rick Olivares |
5 hours ago 


Philstar.com had an exclusive interview with the exciting Liverpool player and the man touted to take Cristiano Ronaldo’s...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with