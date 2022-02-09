Antetokounmpoâ€™s 44 points, hot shooting power Bucks in rout of Lakers

Antetokounmpo’s 44 points, hot shooting power Bucks in rout of Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball against LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines – Giannis Antetokounmpo made all but three of his shots against the Los Angeles Lakers to tow the Milwaukee Bucks to the road win, 131-116, at the Crypto.com Arena in California on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Antetokounmpo went 17-of-20 for a scorching 85% shooting finishing with a game-high 44 points as the Bucks took their fourth straight win.

He also had 14 rebounds, eight assists and a steal in the highly efficient outing.

The Bucks quickly jumped the gun against the hot-and-cold Lakers as they zoomed to a twin-digit lead at the end of the opening quarter, 38-24.

While the Lakers battled back from as big as 30 points and got within 10 in the fourth quarter, 118-108, the Bucks doused the fire with a quick 7-1 run of their own to again create space.

Playing supporting role to Antetokounmpo's offense was Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton, who chipped in 23 and 21 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, LeBron James, who's only in his second game back with the Lakers after nursing an injury, finished with 27 points, five boards and eight assists.

Elsewhere, the Memphis Grizzlies ripped the Los Angeles Clippers, 135-109, behind Ja Morant's 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The New Orleans Pelicans, for their part, eked out a 110-97 victory over the Houston Rockets in the same night as Josh Hart's trade for CJ McCollum.

In other games, the Dallas Mavericks rode Luka Doncic's near-triple double of 33 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists to beat the Detroit Pistons, 116-86.

The Orlando Magic, meanwhile, beat the Portland Trailblazers, 113-95, as they marked the end of Damian Lillard and McCollum's partnership in the team.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets also took victories against the Sacramento Kings and the New York Knicks, respectively.