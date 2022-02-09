




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Antetokounmpo’s 44 points, hot shooting power Bucks in rout of Lakers
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 9, 2022 | 1:59pm





 
Antetokounmpoâ€™s 44 points, hot shooting power Bucks in rout of Lakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball against LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines – Giannis Antetokounmpo made all but three of his shots against the Los Angeles Lakers to tow the Milwaukee Bucks to the road win, 131-116, at the Crypto.com Arena in California on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).


Antetokounmpo went 17-of-20 for a scorching 85% shooting finishing with a game-high 44 points as the Bucks took their fourth straight win.



He also had 14 rebounds, eight assists and a steal in the highly efficient outing.


The Bucks quickly jumped the gun against the hot-and-cold Lakers as they zoomed to a twin-digit lead at the end of the opening quarter, 38-24.


While the Lakers battled back from as big as 30 points and got within 10 in the fourth quarter, 118-108, the Bucks doused the fire with a quick 7-1 run of their own to again create space.


Playing supporting role to Antetokounmpo's offense was Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton, who chipped in 23 and 21 points, respectively.


Meanwhile, LeBron James, who's only in his second game back with the Lakers after nursing an injury, finished with 27 points, five boards and eight assists.


Elsewhere, the Memphis Grizzlies ripped the Los Angeles Clippers, 135-109, behind Ja Morant's 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists.


The New Orleans Pelicans, for their part, eked out a 110-97 victory over the Houston Rockets in the same night as Josh Hart's trade for CJ McCollum.


In other games, the Dallas Mavericks rode Luka Doncic's near-triple double of 33 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists to beat the Detroit Pistons, 116-86.


The Orlando Magic, meanwhile, beat the Portland Trailblazers, 113-95, as they marked the end of Damian Lillard and McCollum's partnership in the team.


The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets also took victories against the Sacramento Kings and the New York Knicks, respectively.


 










 









BASKETBALL
NBA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







'We're all Filipino': Filipina booters challenge criticism of team's heritage







'We're all Filipino': Filipina booters challenge criticism of team's heritage



By Luisa Morales |
2 days ago 

 
Some questioned the lack of homegrown talent on social media and tried to bring down the achievement of qualifying to...








Sports
fbtw













Korea's Kim SunHyung eyes revenge vs Gilas in World Cup qualifiers







Korea's Kim SunHyung eyes revenge vs Gilas in World Cup qualifiers



By Luisa Morales |
3 hours ago 


A returning face for the Koreans after some time away from the national team, Kim plans to avenge his squad's last two losses...








Sports
fbtw













Laguna-San Juan, Pasig-Manila battle royales in PCAP Wednesday







Laguna-San Juan, Pasig-Manila battle royales in PCAP Wednesday



By Rick Olivares |
7 hours ago 


These are the games that will create separation from the top sides of the northern division of the Professional Chess Association...








Sports
fbtw













Artis perfect for Bolick







Artis perfect for Bolick



By Joaquin Henson |
15 hours ago 


Newly-arrived NorthPort import Jamel Artis would be a perfect running partner for Robert Bolick but the problem is the former...








Sports
fbtw













All-Filipino clash set for ONE Championship 10th anniversary fight night







All-Filipino clash set for ONE Championship 10th anniversary fight night



By Luisa Morales |
5 hours ago 


Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang (13-4) and Marrok Force MMA's Jeremy Miado (10-4) will lock horns in what is expected to be a high...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









D.J. Gregory honored with PGA Tour Courage Award







D.J. Gregory honored with PGA Tour Courage Award



1 hour ago 


The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that D.J. Gregory has been named the recipient of the PGA Tour Courage Award.








Sports
fbtw













Antonio, Laylo, Gomez eye spots in Philippine SEA Games chess team







Antonio, Laylo, Gomez eye spots in Philippine SEA Games chess team



By Joey Villar |
1 hour ago 


Grandmasters Joey Antonio, Darwin Laylo and John Paul Gomez vie for slots to the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games-bound national...








Sports
fbtw













 Del Rosario forges ahead with solid 69 in Redtail women's golf tiff







Del Rosario forges ahead with solid 69 in Redtail women's golf tiff



By Jan Veran |
1 hour ago 


Pauline del Rosario used a fiery start to sustain her title drive but settled for joint lead with Chinese Liu Yan with a run...








Sports
fbtw













Suns fend off Sixers; Celtics steamroll Nets







Suns fend off Sixers; Celtics steamroll Nets



By Luisa Morales |
4 hours ago 


Joel Embiid committed a crucial turnover with 21 ticks left in the game to give possession back to the Suns with Phoenix ahead,...








Sports
fbtw













A talk with Liverpool's Diogo Jota







A talk with Liverpool's Diogo Jota



By Rick Olivares |
5 hours ago 


Philstar.com had an exclusive interview with the exciting Liverpool player and the man touted to take Cristiano Ronaldo’s...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with