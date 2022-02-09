




















































 
























Sports
 
Suns fend off Sixers; Celtics steamroll Nets
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 9, 2022 | 10:59am





 
Suns fend off Sixers; Celtics steamroll Nets
Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on February 08, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
TIM NWACHUKWU / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Phoenix Suns emerged victors in a tightly contested game against the Philadelphia 76ers, 114-109, at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).


Joel Embiid committed a crucial turnover with 21 ticks left in the game to give possession back to the Suns with Phoenix ahead, 110-107.


Embiid's turnover came right after a defensive stop on Chris Paul in the previous possession, which gave Philly a chance to tie the game.


Forced to play the foul game, the Sixers sent Devin Booker to the line and the latter increased the Suns' advantage to five, 112-107.


While Embiid made a jumpshot to make it a 3-point game anew with 13 seconds remaining, Booker once again converted two charities to keep the Sixers at bay.


Booker paced the Suns with a game-high 35 points. He also went 10-of-11 from the charity stripe and added four rebounds, three assists, and a steal to his statline.


Mikal Bridges played supporting role in the scoring column with 23 markers.


For the Sixers, Embiid finished with a double-double of 34 points and 12 rebounds in the losing effort.


Tobias Harris chipped in with 30 markers on 13-of-18 shooting for Philly.


The Suns thus continue to hold the best record in the league with a 44-10 slate.


Elsewhere, the Boston Celtics used a strong start against the slumping Brooklyn Nets to get their sixth straight victory, 126-91.


A scorching 28-2 run to begin the game gave the Celtics complete control in Barclays Center as the Nets never had the chance to recover.


Boston, led by Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, sent the Nets reeling to their 9th straight loss.


Playing without it's stars, the Nets could not close the gap after Boston's scorching run and never got within single digits after that initial 28-2 burst.


At their most dominant, the Celtics led by 35 points.


Brown and Smart both chipped in with 22 markers each in the blowout win.


Jayson Tatum, meanwhile, had 19 points, five boards, four assists, and a steal.


Jevon Carter was the go-to scorer for the hapless Nets in the loss with 21 points.


In the other games, the Atlanta Hawks took a wire-to-wire victory over the Indiana Pacers, 133-112.


The Hawks used an opening salvo where they outscored Indiana, 40-22, to blow the game wide open.


Trae Young finished with a double-double of 34 points and 11 assists to tow the Hawks to the dominant victory.


 










 









