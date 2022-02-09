




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
All-Filipino clash set for ONE Championship 10th anniversary fight night
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 9, 2022 | 9:33am





 
All-Filipino clash set for ONE Championship 10th anniversary fight night
Filipino fighters Lito Adiwang (L) and Jeremy Miado will slug it out in a strawweight contest in ONE X, ONE Championship's 10th anniversary show in Singapore
ONE Championship
 


MANILA, Philippines — An all-Filipino showdown will be a part of ONE Championship's 10th anniversary fight night, ONE X, set in Singapore on March 26.


Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang (13-4) and Marrok Force MMA's Jeremy Miado (10-4) will lock horns in what is expected to be a high octane clash between two strawweight contenders.


Adiwang will try to return to his winning ways after his recent loss to Jarred Brooks.


Miado, meanwhile, will look for his third straight win in the Singapore promotion.


The fighter out of Marrok Force MMA is coming off of two dominating victories over China's Miao Li Tao.


But Adiwang is not short on any momentum as well as he's won four of his last six fights.


The two Pinoys are raring to keep their pace toward becoming a challenger to the ONE strawweight world championship.


Coincidentally, the strap belongs to their fellow Filipino Joshua Pacio.

Adiwang vs Miado is the first all-Filipino showdown in ONE Championship since 2019 when Pacio defended his strawweight title against compatriot Rene Catalan.


Meanwhile, another Filipino joins Adiwang and Miado in the card with Denice Zamboanga set for a grudge match against Korea's Seo Hee Ham.


Zamboanga and Ham meet anew after less than a year since their controversial bout which ended up with Ham winning on the judges scorecards.


Miado and Zamboanga are stablemates in Marrok Force.


ONE X is headlined by ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee's title defense against Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex.


A special rules super-fight between MMA legend Demetrious Johnson and reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is also set.


 










 









MMA
 ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM LAKAY

















Philstar

























    
 
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







'We're all Filipino': Filipina booters challenge criticism of team's heritage







'We're all Filipino': Filipina booters challenge criticism of team's heritage



By Luisa Morales |
2 days ago 


Some questioned the lack of homegrown talent on social media and tried to bring down the achievement of qualifying to...








Sports
fbtw













Artis perfect for Bolick







Artis perfect for Bolick



By Joaquin Henson |
12 hours ago 


Newly-arrived NorthPort import Jamel Artis would be a perfect running partner for Robert Bolick but the problem is the former...








Sports
fbtw













Laguna-San Juan, Pasig-Manila battle royales in PCAP Wednesday







Laguna-San Juan, Pasig-Manila battle royales in PCAP Wednesday



By Rick Olivares |
4 hours ago 


These are the games that will create separation from the top sides of the northern division of the Professional Chess Association...








Sports
fbtw













 Ateneo Blue Eagles 'learning to be athletes again', says Baldwin







Ateneo Blue Eagles 'learning to be athletes again', says Baldwin



By Rick Olivares |
23 hours ago 


Inside a bubble to train for the upcoming UAAP men’s basketball season, Tab Baldwin reflected on the huge task at hand...








Sports
fbtw













So bucks slow start, gains lead in FIDE Grand Prix 1







So bucks slow start, gains lead in FIDE Grand Prix 1



By Joey Villar |
23 hours ago 


Step by step, Philippine-born Wesley So is inching closer to realizing his dream of becoming a world classical chess cha...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Genshin Impact latest update has playable character voiced by Fil-Am







Genshin Impact latest update has playable character voiced by Fil-Am



By Michelle Lojo |
3 days ago 


Ratana has voiced multiple characters from Young Basilio, Young Crispin, Young Miranda, and Dr. Petra Gallaga in the Trese...








Sports
fbtw













PUBG Mobile teases latest collabs, including Philippines-inspired content




 


PUBG Mobile teases latest collabs, including Philippines-inspired content



By Michelle Lojo |
4 days ago 


Nearing launch is the collaboration first teased in August, with hit anime series Jujutsu Kaisen is set to make its crossover...








Sports
fbtw













Acer Predator introduces the Helios 300







Acer Predator introduces the Helios 300




9 days ago 


This is gaming like no other.








Sports
fbtw













Sibol to field Blacklist International for 2022 SEA Games Mobile Legends tourney







Sibol to field Blacklist International for 2022 SEA Games Mobile Legends tourney



By Michelle Lojo |
9 days ago 


After three days of intense Mobile Legends actions to determine which Philippine team will represent and defend the country's...







 
Sports
fbtw













Valorant, Wild Rift tourneys highlight 1st of half PPGL's 2022 calendar







Valorant, Wild Rift tourneys highlight 1st of half PPGL's 2022 calendar



11 days ago 


The Philippine Pro Gaming League (PPGL) is back as organizers of the Valorant Challengers Tour-Philippines (VCT-PH) and Wild...








Sports
fbtw













Student gamer nominations begin for 3rd AcadArena Awards







Student gamer nominations begin for 3rd AcadArena Awards



By Michelle Lojo |
13 days ago 


AcadArena is once again celebrating the hard work of student gamers through their annual event, the AcadArena Awards.








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with