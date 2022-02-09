All-Filipino clash set for ONE Championship 10th anniversary fight night

Filipino fighters Lito Adiwang (L) and Jeremy Miado will slug it out in a strawweight contest in ONE X, ONE Championship's 10th anniversary show in Singapore

MANILA, Philippines — An all-Filipino showdown will be a part of ONE Championship's 10th anniversary fight night, ONE X, set in Singapore on March 26.

Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang (13-4) and Marrok Force MMA's Jeremy Miado (10-4) will lock horns in what is expected to be a high octane clash between two strawweight contenders.

Adiwang will try to return to his winning ways after his recent loss to Jarred Brooks.

Miado, meanwhile, will look for his third straight win in the Singapore promotion.

The fighter out of Marrok Force MMA is coming off of two dominating victories over China's Miao Li Tao.

But Adiwang is not short on any momentum as well as he's won four of his last six fights.

The two Pinoys are raring to keep their pace toward becoming a challenger to the ONE strawweight world championship.

Coincidentally, the strap belongs to their fellow Filipino Joshua Pacio.

Adiwang vs Miado is the first all-Filipino showdown in ONE Championship since 2019 when Pacio defended his strawweight title against compatriot Rene Catalan.

Meanwhile, another Filipino joins Adiwang and Miado in the card with Denice Zamboanga set for a grudge match against Korea's Seo Hee Ham.

Zamboanga and Ham meet anew after less than a year since their controversial bout which ended up with Ham winning on the judges scorecards.

Miado and Zamboanga are stablemates in Marrok Force.

ONE X is headlined by ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee's title defense against Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex.

A special rules super-fight between MMA legend Demetrious Johnson and reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is also set.