Laguna-San Juan, Pasig-Manila battle royales in PCAP Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines – These are the games that will create separation from the top sides of the northern division of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

Expect fireworks and intense battles as the San Miguel Corporation-All-Filipino Cup resumes Wednesday night, February 9.

The Laguna Heroes, defending champions of the tournament, have started the season well, going 7-1. This matchup with the San Juan Predators represents their ascent as the latter has pretty much dominated the battles since the former romped away with the title. What makes the feat of San Juan even more remarkable is that they have been winning even without GM John Paul Gomez.

For the Predators who have been pretty much invincible, it was of concern to see how their homegrown boards — a traditional strength — were handled well by Pasig in their encounter last Saturday. They will have to shake off any lingering sentiment about the loss to the King Pirates because Laguna’s troika of homegrown studs in Kimuel Lorenzo, Vince Medina and Apollo Agapay are pretty good as well.

The two sides meet in the first set of games of the Wednesday double header.

The other key battle is between Pasig and the Manila Indios Bravos.

A win by Pasig over Manila will mean they will have beaten the top four teams of the north.

For Manila, this represents an opportunity to turn things around. While they have fielded good teams, they have not collectively done well against their seeded northern rivals. Whether inconsistency, missing players, or even just bad matchups, they have been inconsistent to say the least. At 5-4 and sixth place, that the 6-3 Cagayan Kings have leapfrogged past them should be of concern.

This matchup with Pasig is huge. Quezon City and Isabela are right behind at 4-5. The Indios Bravos will need to win their first set game against the Rizal Batch Towers as Cagayan will have a challenge of an evening because they face Isabela and Caloocan in succession.

The Quezon City Simba’s Tribe do not have it any easier as well. Although they battle Mindoro in the first game, they wrap up their day against the Laguna Heroes.

Just as the top squads are looking to break free of the logjam at first place, so are the squads in the middle for that precious fourth spot in the standings that means avoiding the top three teams early in the play-offs.

PCAP Wednesday should be very interesting.

The matches of the SMC-All-Filipino Cup can be viewed on the Facebook pages of PCAP and the various teams.

The other league sponsors include Ayala Land and PCWorx.