So bucks slow start, gains lead in FIDE Grand Prix 1

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 8, 2022 | 1:20pm





 
MANILA, Philippines – Step by step, Philippine-born Wesley So is inching closer to realizing his dream of becoming a world classical chess champion.


After a slow start, So found his groove and won two straight games, including a fourth-round victory over fellow American Leinier Dominguez-Perez Monday night, to zoom to the top of Pool D in the FIDE Grand Prix 1 2022 in Berlin, Germany.


The two-time US titlist, who struggled in the first two rounds due to jetlag that resulted to a pair of draws with Dominguez-Perez and Indian Pentala Harikrishna in games where the former could have lost, found his touch in the third round Sunday by smashing Alexei Shirov, a former World Challenger, of Spain.


So rode on that momentum in blasting Dominguez-Perez in 39 moves of a Guioco Piano duel where the former used the f-file to seize control of the second rank where he gobbled up three pawns that sent the latter to submission.


When the smoke of battle dissipated, the Cavite-born former Philippine top board player in the World Chess Olympiad emerged four pawns up and about to checkmate the Cuban émigré when the latter resigned.


This catapulted So straight to No. 1 in Pool D with three points, a full point ahead of Dominguez-Perez and Harikrishna, who halved the point with Shirov, with two points apiece.


So could clinch the lone semis spot staked in his bracket if he could score at least 1.5 points against Harikrishna as of posting time and Shirov Wednesday.


So is eyeing to perform strongly here, the first of a three-leg series, to have a shot at claiming the two slots to the Candidates Tournament 2022 scheduled June 16-July 7 in Madrid, Spain where the winner earns a shot at Magnus Carlsen’s world classical crown.


And So, who has become world champion in Fischer-Random but not in standard chess, hopes he gets that chance.


 










 









