Filipina booters out to prove they're no one-hit wonders

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team is out to stress that its positive performance in the recently concluded 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India was more than just luck.

After a campaign highlighted by a historic slot in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and first-time appearances in the quarterfinals and semifinals of a Women's Asian Cup, the Filipina booters aim to make the excellence of their play the standard in every competition.

And their three competitions ahead of the World Cup next year, Southeast Asian Games, AFF Women's Championship, and Asian Games will be the perfect avenue to show that their brilliance in India is not a one-off thing.

"You know, this team, we've been breaking barriers as what you said and our goal right now is to keep staying on that level," team stalwart Inna Palacios said during a press conference on Sunday.

"Qualifying for the World Cup, we just opened a new door for us, and that's being a consistent team. So that's our goal, to make sure that we're consistent and it's not just any luck, it's all hard work and we plan to stay up there. That's the goal for the next few tournaments," she added.

Palacios' fellow mainstay Camille Rodriguez, meanwhile, eye the next three tournaments as preparation for the more long-term goal of being able to compete against top-caliber teams in the World Cup.

The midfielder also said that shaping a better future for the next generation of Filipina booters is also on their minds.

"I think it's clear internally that the direction that we're going to is really to prepare for the World Cup in 16 to 18 months. And the tournaments leading up to that will definitely be just that," Rodriguez said.

"Definitely, we'll be vouching for wins because it will help us towards our goal but also at the same time, it will help us internally for our goals of really just keep breaking barriers and pushing for history for ourselves but also for the girls to come after us," she added.

The Filipina booters are currently getting some much deserved rest after their months-long preparation for the Women's Asian Cup.

It might prove to be a short respite, though, as the Hanoi SEA Games loom in May.

The Philippines will seek a podium finish after narrowly missing out on the bronze medal in the 2019 edition of the biennial in Manila.