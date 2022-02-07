






































 













 
























Fans hailed as '12th man' for Filipina booters in Women's Asian Cup
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 7, 2022 | 10:42am





 

Philippine women's national football team members Hali Long (R) and Olivia McDaniel reiterated the importance of the support from the fans in their successful stint at the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India
AFC
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team expressed their immense gratitude to fans following their semifinal finish at the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India.


Despite not having supporters in-person at the stadium due to COVID-19 protocols, support from the Filipino football community was felt by the Filipina booters online.



"We're just eternally grateful for the support we have and it is so much appreciated. And we feel all of it," Philippines co-skipper Hali Long said on a press conference on Sunday.


"In India, it was like, the extra support, the 12th man we needed or the 13th man we needed so we could all play our hearts out," she added.


Social media boomed with messages of good luck and support for the Philippine team, especially after clinching their historic berth at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup last week against Chinese Taipei.


The best player of the match in that quarterfinal, Olivia McDaniel, shared Long's sentiments and relished being able to share the accomplishment with her countrymen.


"It was just incredible... Having the support form everyone — the media, the fans, our families — it's like having the 12th and 13th man on the field," McDaniel said.


"It was just so important that we had so many people rallying behind us. It made it all worth it that we can come back and enjoy it with all the country and all of our family. In the Philippines — everyone's family essentially. I think it was just incredible to be able to feel that," she added.


Until now, days after they wrapped up their historic campaign at the Women's Asian Cup, support continues to pour in for the squad.


The Philippines hope to lean on the continued encouragement from fans as they brace for a busy calendar in 2022.


Coinciding with their build up for the World Cup, the Philippines will compete in the 31st SEA Games, AFF Women's Championship and Asian Games all scheduled this year.


 










 





















