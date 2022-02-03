Filipina booters end Women's Asian Cup campaign at hands of Korea

The Philippine women's national football team ended their campaign at the AFC Women's Asian Cup as semifinalists. They fell against South Korea, 0-2, on Thursday.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team end their campaign at the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India as semifinalists — their best finish ever.

The Filipinas' Cinderella run ended against South Korea as they lost on Thursday, 0-2.

The Philippines were put at the disadvantage early after Cho So Hyun headed in a cross off of a corner in just the fourth minute.

It was the first time the Philippines conceded a goal in the first 45 minutes of a match in the tournament.

Son Hwayeon then doubled Korea's advantage at the 34th minute mark with a tap in close to goal off of an assist.

While the Philippines were able to create chances of their own, none of them found the back of the net.

The closest the Filipinas got to a goal was a header by Sarina Bolden off of a set piece that went just wide left at the 32nd minute.

On the defensive end, superb goalkeeping by Olivia McDaniel in the second half prevented Korea from increasing their advantage.

Despite the semifinals exit, the Philippines impressed in their performance at the regional tournament, evidenced by their first quarterfinal and semifinal appearance in the tiff.

The campaign was also highlighted by the Philippines punching their ticket to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.