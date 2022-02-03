Alex Eala crashes out of 3rd leg in Manacor tourney

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala continued to struggle in her first foray this year with another exit in both the singles and double events of the W25 Manacor third leg at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain.

Eala and her partner Elsa Jacquemot of France bowed to home bet Olga Parres Azcoitia and Aurora Zantedeschi of Italy in the doubles quarterfinals early Thursday, 6-2, 4-6, 3-10 after suffering an early exit in the singles.

The Filipina ace, who made the main draw as a junior exempt entry, on Wednesday absorbed a 6-2, 6-1 defeat at the hands of No. 5 seed Giulia Gatto-Monticone in the first round of the singles play.

Eala, 16, last week withdrew in the second leg of the $25,000 tilt due to illness.

In the first leg last month, she missed a main draw berth after losing in the finals of the qualifying round against Alice Rame of France, 6-2, 6-4.

She was gunning for her second professional title after capturing her maiden trophy in the same event and venue last year.

Eala’s quiet season outing so far has dragged her down in the ITF junior rankings from No. 8 to No. 12 and the WTA list from No. 526 to No. 574.