Lakers, Jazz back on track as Nets losing slump continues
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 3, 2022 | 2:45pm





 
Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers takes a shot against the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 
Ronald Martinez / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP 
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz snapped their respective losing streaks after winning against their opponents on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).


The Lakers, for their part, squeaked past the Portland Trailblazers, 99-94.



Anthony Davis led the LeBron-less Lakers with a double-double of 30 points and 15 rebounds.


LA regained control of the game with a 27-19 fourth salvo after ending the third period trailing by three, 72-75.


Carmelo Anthony played supporting role to Davis with 24 markers as Russell Westbrook struggled from the field with nine points off of 3-of-12 shooting.


Elsewhere, the Jazz also got back in the win column after five straight defeats as they downed the Denver Nuggets, 108-104.


Despite going up against the Nuggets without Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson, the second unit was able to stand their ground.


Trent Forrest led six Jazz players in twin-digit scoring with his 18 points.


He also had eight assists, two rebounds and a steal.


Mike Conley chipped in with 17 markers as the Jazz completed a 4-0 season sweep of Denver.


Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets continue their descent in the Eastern Conference standings.


They absorbed their 6th straight defeat — the longest active losing streak in the league — after falling against the Sacramento Kings, 101-112.


The Kings, led by Harrison Barnes' 19 points, took advantage of a poor shooting night by James Harden.


Harden finished with just four points in 37 minutes of play.


Nic Claxton was forced to pick up the slack on offense as he top scored for the Nets with 23 markers.


He was also efficient on offense with a 9-of-11 shooting clip in the losing effort.


The Nets are now 6th in the East and are just 1.5 games away from falling into the play-in tournament.


 










 









