Kai Sotto bears being away from family in pursuit of NBA dream

MANILA, Philippines — There is much sacrifice needed to be done in order for a basketball player to reach the highest level of play, the NBA.

For Filipino hopeful Kai Sotto, that includes being away from his family as he makes a name for himself overseas.

A self-confessed "family person", Sotto admits to dealing with missing his family at times, but acknowledges that it's part of what he needs to do.

"I'm a big family person. I always like to be with my family but this time, I can't be with them. I mean it's a little difficult, but this is part of the journey, you know?" Sotto said during a recent episode of Quinito Henson and Dyan Castillejo's Playitright TV.

"It's not always good for you, there's always some things you have to adjust [to]," he added.

Sotto has been in Australia for the past few months as he prepares to raise his draft stock for the NBA with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL.

And while he does feel the homesickness at times, Sotto knows that it is what's necessary for him to achieve his dream of becoming the first full-blooded Filipino in the NBA.

"As long as I know that my family is safe and happy, with what their doing and with what I'm doing, I'm okay with that," he said.

Sotto is currently displaying promise in his first few games with the 36ers after missing out in the earlier games due to injuries.

Most recently, Sotto helped the 36ers stun league leaders Melbourne United with 12 points, four rebounds, and one assist in 21 minutes of play in an 88-83 overtime victory.

The 7'3" basketball phenom is expected to see action for Adelaide again on February 11 against the Brisbane Bullets.

Sotto and the 36ers will need to buck a long layoff as the NBL continues to postpone and cancel games due to the COVID-19 situation.