




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Wary Saso targets top spot in LPGA Drive On Championship
 


Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 3, 2022 | 12:46pm





 
Wary Saso targets top spot in LPGA Drive On Championship
Yuka Saso of Japan hits from a bunker on the 8th fairway during the 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio Golf Club on January 30, 2022 in Boca Raton, Florida. 
DOUGLAS P. DEFELICE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — Thrust into the spotlight in the absence of Danielle Kang and Lydia Ko, in-form Yuka Saso hopes to live up to expectations in the LPGA Drive On Championship firing off Thursday at Fort Myers but expects another tough, challenging week just the same from a field teeming with talent. 


Saso is brimming with confidence coming into the 54-hole championship wrapping up the three-leg swing in Florida kicking off the busy 34-stage LPGA season following her sixth and third place finishes in the Tournament of Champions and Gainbridge LPGA at Lake Nona and Boca Rio, respectively, the past two weeks.


“I am feeling confident this week but I’m doing my best to focus on each day without looking forward or backward,” said Saso, whose strong start early in the season enabled her to regain her spot at No. 7 in the latest world ranking.


With Kang, who topped the Tournament of Champions, and Gainbridge LPGA winner Lydia Ko opting to take an early break, the reigning US Women’s Open champion looms as the marked player in the $1.5 million event given her form and talent, not to mention momentum.


But the ICTSI-backed ace would rather tone down expectations in what promises to be another survival of the fittest with a forecast of another windy week.


“Even with Danielle and Lyida sitting out this week, the competition is always really fierce out here,” she said. “And there’s a lot of wind working against us again this week. I am trusting the process and sticking to my game, hoping I end the week with another top finish.”


Her desire to get better and better also separates her from majority of the rest.


“I am a competitive person and strive to be better each day. Regardless of how well I’m performing, there is always room to improve. I love this game and really enjoy the process of bettering my game from week to week,” said Saso.


But with erstwhile World No. 1 Nelly Korda out to redeem herself from a woeful finish the last time out (tied for 20th) and the likes of Lexi Thompson, Gaby Lopez, Brooke Henderson, Celine Boutier, Inbee Park, Patty Tavatanakit, Jennifer Kupcho, A Lim Kim, Nasa Hataoka, Jeongeun Lee6, Anna Nordqvist, Bronte Law, Carlota Ciganda, Mina Harigae, Madelene Sagstrom, Jessica Korda, Sophia Popov and siblings Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn expecting to reach top form after two tournaments, Saso could be in for another tough, challenging week.


A slew of young turks are also on the prowl, ready to seize the moment, including Q-Series topnotcher Na Rin An, No. 2 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Atthaya Thitikul, Ayaka Furue and Bianca Pagdanganan, guaranteeing another thrilling battle of shotmaking and wits in the next three days.


“It’s a bit unusual only playing over three days, but I don’t believe it will affect my mental or physical game at all,” said Saso. “I will approach this week the same way I would a 72-hole event and play the best I can each day.”


She launches her drive at 8:21 a.m. on No. 10 with Lopez, who she also drew in the first two rounds at Gainbridge, and Popov, whose game somewhat hit a downturn after posting her first LPGA win in the 2020 British Women’s Open, a major championship.


Saso has not missed the cut since scoring a major breakthrough in the US Women’s Open last June and her first two impressive results this year should hint at the coming of another explosive performance this week.


“I didn’t really have any expectations coming into the year. My goal was to play my best golf and enjoy the opportunity I have to do what I love each day,” she said. “I am really pleased with the results I’ve had thus far, and am hopeful this will be another great year for me.”


Despite her great start, she believes there’s still a lot of work to do to keep the competitive fire and get better and stronger.


“I hope to continue improving for the rest of my career. I don’t think I, or anyone else for that matter, will ever feel like they’ve perfected that game. If you have that competitive drive, it’s a lot of fun to work hard and see yourself improve over time,” said Saso, who had dreamt of becoming the world’s No. 1 growing up.


Korda, meanwhile, is expected to rebound strong as she drew Park and Henderson in an early fiery showdown of talents at 12:35 p.m. on the first hole while Pagdanganan tries to atone for her missed cut stint last week in the 11:51 a.m. group that includes Sarak Kemp and Brittany Lang.


 










 









GOLF
YUKA SASO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Why Philippines goalkeeper McDaniel ended up taking a PK vs Chinese Taipei







Why Philippines goalkeeper McDaniel ended up taking a PK vs Chinese Taipei



By Luisa Morales |
1 day ago 


With a slot to the FIFA Women's World Cup on the line, the 24-year-old traded her spot in between the goal posts to square...








Sports
fbtw













'It's just a matter of when': 36ers coach upbeat on Kai Sotto making the NBA







'It's just a matter of when': 36ers coach upbeat on Kai Sotto making the NBA



By Luisa Morales |
1 day ago 


Having seen his rookie develop in the Australian NBL, Bruton believes that the 7'3" big man is heading in the right dire...








Sports
fbtw













Kai on track for NBA draft







Kai on track for NBA draft



By Joaquin Henson |
14 hours ago 


Adelaide 36ers coach CJ Bruton said the other day he’s confident that Kai Sotto will end up playing in the NBA and isn’t...








Sports
fbtw













TNT stalwarts reinforce Gilas







TNT stalwarts reinforce Gilas



By Olmin Leyba |
14 hours ago 


The PBA is up to the task of providing reinforcement to the Gilas Pilipinas squad that returning coach Chot Reyes is forming...








Sports
fbtw













Paras' Niigata sent crashing back to earth; Ravena, Ramos absorb losses in B. League







Paras' Niigata sent crashing back to earth; Ravena, Ramos absorb losses in B. League



By Luisa Morales |
5 hours ago 


After scoring back-to-back wins last weekend over the Ibaraki Robots, Niigata found themselves on the wrong end of a blo...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Wary Saso targets top spot in LPGA Drive On Championship







Wary Saso targets top spot in LPGA Drive On Championship



 By Jan Veran |
1 hour ago 


Saso is brimming with confidence coming into the 54-hole championship wrapping up the three-leg swing in Florida kicking off...








Sports
fbtw













Gritty booters go for more







Gritty booters go for more



By Olmin Leyba |
14 hours ago 


Already with a string of milestones, FIFA Women’s World Cup-bound Philippines seeks to achieve more as it guns for a...







 
Sports
fbtw













36ers sidetracked by protocols







36ers sidetracked by protocols



By John Bryan Ulanday |
14 hours ago 


Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers will be on the sidelines once again after the postponement of its next two games due to the...








Sports
fbtw













Golden year achievers feted in PSA Awards




14 hours ago 


The most memorable period in Philippine sports history will be revisited and honored next month when the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) and San Miguel Corp. (SMC) team up anew to hold its traditional...








Sports
fbtw













Live audience back in PBA




By Joaquin M. Henson |
14 hours ago 


PBA commissioner Willie Marcial is playing it safe, as he should, in not allowing fans back to the Smart Araneta Coliseum when the Governors Cup resumes on Feb. 11, at least for the first weekend.








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with