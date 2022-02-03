Wary Saso targets top spot in LPGA Drive On Championship

Yuka Saso of Japan hits from a bunker on the 8th fairway during the 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio Golf Club on January 30, 2022 in Boca Raton, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Thrust into the spotlight in the absence of Danielle Kang and Lydia Ko, in-form Yuka Saso hopes to live up to expectations in the LPGA Drive On Championship firing off Thursday at Fort Myers but expects another tough, challenging week just the same from a field teeming with talent.

Saso is brimming with confidence coming into the 54-hole championship wrapping up the three-leg swing in Florida kicking off the busy 34-stage LPGA season following her sixth and third place finishes in the Tournament of Champions and Gainbridge LPGA at Lake Nona and Boca Rio, respectively, the past two weeks.

“I am feeling confident this week but I’m doing my best to focus on each day without looking forward or backward,” said Saso, whose strong start early in the season enabled her to regain her spot at No. 7 in the latest world ranking.

With Kang, who topped the Tournament of Champions, and Gainbridge LPGA winner Lydia Ko opting to take an early break, the reigning US Women’s Open champion looms as the marked player in the $1.5 million event given her form and talent, not to mention momentum.

But the ICTSI-backed ace would rather tone down expectations in what promises to be another survival of the fittest with a forecast of another windy week.

“Even with Danielle and Lyida sitting out this week, the competition is always really fierce out here,” she said. “And there’s a lot of wind working against us again this week. I am trusting the process and sticking to my game, hoping I end the week with another top finish.”

Her desire to get better and better also separates her from majority of the rest.

“I am a competitive person and strive to be better each day. Regardless of how well I’m performing, there is always room to improve. I love this game and really enjoy the process of bettering my game from week to week,” said Saso.

But with erstwhile World No. 1 Nelly Korda out to redeem herself from a woeful finish the last time out (tied for 20th) and the likes of Lexi Thompson, Gaby Lopez, Brooke Henderson, Celine Boutier, Inbee Park, Patty Tavatanakit, Jennifer Kupcho, A Lim Kim, Nasa Hataoka, Jeongeun Lee6, Anna Nordqvist, Bronte Law, Carlota Ciganda, Mina Harigae, Madelene Sagstrom, Jessica Korda, Sophia Popov and siblings Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn expecting to reach top form after two tournaments, Saso could be in for another tough, challenging week.

A slew of young turks are also on the prowl, ready to seize the moment, including Q-Series topnotcher Na Rin An, No. 2 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Atthaya Thitikul, Ayaka Furue and Bianca Pagdanganan, guaranteeing another thrilling battle of shotmaking and wits in the next three days.

“It’s a bit unusual only playing over three days, but I don’t believe it will affect my mental or physical game at all,” said Saso. “I will approach this week the same way I would a 72-hole event and play the best I can each day.”

She launches her drive at 8:21 a.m. on No. 10 with Lopez, who she also drew in the first two rounds at Gainbridge, and Popov, whose game somewhat hit a downturn after posting her first LPGA win in the 2020 British Women’s Open, a major championship.

Saso has not missed the cut since scoring a major breakthrough in the US Women’s Open last June and her first two impressive results this year should hint at the coming of another explosive performance this week.

“I didn’t really have any expectations coming into the year. My goal was to play my best golf and enjoy the opportunity I have to do what I love each day,” she said. “I am really pleased with the results I’ve had thus far, and am hopeful this will be another great year for me.”

Despite her great start, she believes there’s still a lot of work to do to keep the competitive fire and get better and stronger.

“I hope to continue improving for the rest of my career. I don’t think I, or anyone else for that matter, will ever feel like they’ve perfected that game. If you have that competitive drive, it’s a lot of fun to work hard and see yourself improve over time,” said Saso, who had dreamt of becoming the world’s No. 1 growing up.

Korda, meanwhile, is expected to rebound strong as she drew Park and Henderson in an early fiery showdown of talents at 12:35 p.m. on the first hole while Pagdanganan tries to atone for her missed cut stint last week in the 11:51 a.m. group that includes Sarak Kemp and Brittany Lang.