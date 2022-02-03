Green leads Rockets past Cavs to snap 4-game skid

Jalen Green #0 of the Houston Rockets looks to pass around Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Toyota Center on February 02, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

MANILA, Philippines — Jalen Green paced the Houston Rockets to a 115-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to return to the win column at the Toyota Center in Texas on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Green played the most minutes for Rockets coach Stephen Silas, finishing with 21 points, five rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in Houston's 15th win of the season.

The Rockets were only up by a point, 32-31, at the end of the opening salvo.

But a 25-11 scoring run to begin the second period helped the home team pull away.

While the Cavs did not let up in their comeback bid and cut the deficit to as small as three, 102-105, with 2:44 ticks left in the game, Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. connived for 10 unanswered points to put away Cleveland for good.

Wood was a fellow go-to scorer for the Rockets alongside Green as he also finished with 21 points.

He also had seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Elsewhere, the Washington Wizards edged the Philadelphia 76ers, 106-103 at Wells Fargo Center.

Kyle Kuzma came up clutch for the Wizards to cut Philly's win streak at five games.

Kuzma broke the deadlock and put the Wizards on top, 98-96, with 2:10 ticks left in the game.

While a Danny Green three-pointer kept the door ajar for the 76ers with 2.5 remaining, Spencer Dinwiddie converted on clutch free throws to put the game away.

Kuzma finished with 24 markers to pace the Wizards in the win.

In the other games, the Orlando Magic did an escape act against the Indiana Pacers, 119-118.

Wendell Carter Jr. finished with a double-double of 19 points and 18 boards.

The Boston Celtics, for their part, nipped the Charlotte Hornets, 113-107.

Boston soured LaMelo Ball's new career-high scoring night of 38 points.

The Memphis Grizzlies, meanwhile, beat the New York Knicks, 120-108.