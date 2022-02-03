




















































 
























Explosive clash between Maximov, Soriano co-main event at UFC Fight Night
 


Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 3, 2022 | 11:30am





 
Explosive clash between Maximov, Soriano co-main event at UFC Fight Night
Nick Maximov (R) and Punahele Soriano
UFC
 


MANILA, Philippines — The co-main event of UFC fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland this Sunday, February 6 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, is a middleweight match between Punahele Soriano (8-1-0) and Nick Maximov (7-0-0).


“It feels surreal about co-headlining a fight,” Maximov told Philstar.com. “And I would probably feel more alive about this as the fight gets closer.”


Maximov and Punahele are some of the more exciting fighters to come up to the UFC in the last two years.


That with only their third fight in the UFC, they are co-main eventers says something about their potential. 


Maximov, who hails from Los Angeles, California, has won his first two UFC matches via unanimous decision. 


Soriano, who is from Hawaii, won his first two fights in the UFC but lost his last outing to Brendan Allan in UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw. 


Soriano is known to be a brutal fighter, one who punishes his foes with thunderous strikes. 


Maximov on the other hand is a cold and calculating assassin who pounces on his foes' mistakes. 


Seven of Soriano’s 10 fights ended in the first round. 


As for Maximov, only two of his seven pro fights have gone the distance. 


In this match, everyone expects it to end early. 


“We both have similar styles and both come from a wrestling background,” observed Maximov. “But I took up jiu jitsu while he went for judo.”


“As for tactics in going up against an aggressive fighter like Soriano, what I will do is move forward and go right at him. With a power puncher (like him) the worst thing you can do is go backward. So I plan to meet him in the middle.”


Maximov doesn’t believe that being undefeated places pressure on him. 


“It’s also on the other guy because there’s that psychological edge you have when you keep beating foes. But I am ready to put on a show and get this fight going. I hope that my Filipino fans come out and support me this Sunday.”


UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland and the Maximov-Punahele fight will be shown live this Sunday, February 6, on Premier Sports on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo streaming app.


 










 









