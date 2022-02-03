




















































 
























Surigao stuns Iloilo in Armageddon as Pasig squeaks past Laguna in PCAP
 


Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 3, 2022 | 10:29am





 
Surigao stuns Iloilo in Armageddon as Pasig squeaks past Laguna in PCAP
Chess stock photo
via istock
 


MANILA, Philippines — In what could be the craziest night in PCAP’s short history, 10 matches were decided by two points or less and two matches went into Armageddon with one favorite being upended. One match was decided by three points while two others by four points. 


It would have been even crazier had the score line of 15-6 between Cagayan and San Juan been true, but unfortunately for one party and fortunately for the other, it was a misprint as the Predators took the win. 


And the Toledo Trojans finally got into the win column with a 12.5-8.5 win over Cebu Machers as well as a 11.5-9.5 triumph over the Zamboanga Sultans; their first Ws in six matches. 


The big stories in the SMC-All-Filipino Cup matches, Wednesday night, February 2 in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines was Pasig’s squeaker over Laguna and Surigao trumping Iloilo in Armageddon.


Laguna took blitz play, 4-3, despite Apollo Agapay’s problems logging his camera into chess.com. 


Come rapid chess, with the top two boards for both sides cancelling each other out, it was now down to the rest of the team. 


The Heroes were leading 10-9 when it came down to the battle between Laguna’s Karen Enriquez and Pasig’s WFM Sherily Cua. The latter was able to get back at the former (who took the blitz match-up) giving Pasig the win.


Laguna also missed out an opportunity when FM Aj Literarus, who was leading GM Darwin Laylo on Board 2 lost steam as the King Pirates stud took the win. 


“Bawi na lang kami,” said Laguna’s GM Banjo Barcenilla. “It’s a long tournament.”


Iloilo Kisela Knights owner Leo Sotaridona likewise echoed the same sentiments as his squad was pipped by Surigao.


Both Iloilo and Surigao were dead even in blitz (3.5-3.5) and rapid (7.0-7.0), but come the extra period, the Fianchetto Checkmates’ Lennon Hart Salgados and John Ranel Morazo were able to get wins over NM Rolly Parondo Jr. and Karl Ochoa with GM Joey Antonio grabbing the sole point for Iloilo.


The matches between Ochoa and Salgados could have gone either way but the latter took two of the three points available.


Iloilo rued the unavailability of Cherry Ann Meija, but in the same breath, promised to bounce back.


The other close results included Isabela’s 11.5-9.5 win over Quezon, Rizal’s 11.5-9.5 win over Cavite, Davao’s 11-10 triumph over Tacloban, Iloilo’s 11-10 scrap over Negros, Suriago’s 11-10 victory over Cebu, and Tacloban’s 11-10 escape over Camarines.


 










 









