Philippines coach Stajcic shrugs off underdog tag vs South Korea
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 3, 2022 | 9:56am





 
Coach Alen Stajcic
AFC
 


MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women's national football team head coach Alen Stajcic is paying no mind to the odds of his team winning against South Korea in their looming AFC Women's Asian Cup semifinal on Thursday.


Based on rankings alone, Korea are overwhelmingly the favorite to win the match against World No. 64 Philippines. But Stajcic knows that placement in the FIFA World Rankings has little significance when players step on the pitch.



"If I was a neutral, Korea would have to be the favorites. They're ranked in the Top 20 in the world and have been in the Top 20 for forever, and we're an emerging nation and obviously someone who's punched above our weight according to most people to get to this point," Stajcic said during the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.


"So, if you're a neutral, you'd have to say they're the favorites for the match. But like I just said, that doesn't mean you win," he added.


All but one of the teams the Philippines beat were above them in terms of rankings.


Though less favored in their match-ups, the Philippines got wins against World No. 38 Thailand, and World No. 39 Chinese Taipei.


And even South Korea themselves, ranked 18th in the world, flipped the script on the Australia Matildas who were seven placers higher than them at World No. 11 in their quarterfinal clash.


The Philippines will also have an added incentive against the Koreans as not only a spot in the final is at stake but also a shot at redemption.


South Korea actually beat the Philippines in the 2018 edition of the tournament and eliminated them from World Cup qualification.


Philippine forward Sarina Bolden said that their previous result against their foes was definitely going to be on their minds come kickoff.


"For sure, for sure," Bolden said if the team was planning to avenge their loss against Korea four years ago.


"I was just talking to coach like last AFC they beat us and stopped us from going to the World Cup so hopefully we can get a good result and redeem ourselves in a way," she added.


The match between the Philippines and South Korea kicks off at 4 p.m., Manila time. 


The contest is set to be covered live on One Sports and One Sports+ just like their quarterfinal against Chinese Taipei.


 










 









