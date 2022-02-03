




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Paras' Niigata sent crashing back to earth; Ravena, Ramos absorb losses in B. League
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 3, 2022 | 9:11am





 
Paras' Niigata sent crashing back to earth; Ravena, Ramos absorb losses in B. League
Kobe Paras
B. League
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB were sent crashing back down to the losing column after a 51-74 beatdown at the hands of the Utsunomiya Brex in the Japan B. League on Wednesday.


After scoring back-to-back wins last weekend over the Ibaraki Robots, Niigata found themselves on the wrong end of a blowout.


Niigata began the game flat footed as they only managed seven points in the opening quarter against Brex's 25.


By halftime, Utsunomiya's lead ballooned to as big as 27, 43-16.


The deficit proved insurmountable for Paras and Niigata as the former also returned to a shooting slump.


Paras finished with only four points on a 2-of-10 shooting clip.


Niigata thus fell to 4-28 and remain at the bottom of the B. League standings.


Elsewhere, Paras' fellow Filipino imports Dwight Ramos and Thirdy Ravena also suffered losses with their respective teams.


Ramos' Toyama, for their part, absorbed a 75-91 defeat against the Shimane Susanoo Magic.


Despite leading after the opening frame, 19-17, Toyama was outscored by their opponents, 53-34 across the next two quarters to flip the script.


Ramos came off of the bench in the loss and finished with 10 points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal.


Meanwhile, Ravena's San-En NeoPhoenix absorbed their 6th loss in a row as they fell to the Gunma Crane Thunders, 68-101.


It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Crane Thunders who led by as much as 35 points.


Ravena finished with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 23 minutes as a starter for San-En.


The troika of players were the only ones out of eight Filipinos currently playing in the B. League to see action Wednesday.


This due to a number of postponements and cancellations of B. League games still due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.


 










 









BASKETBALL
JAPAN B.LEAGUE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Why Philippines goalkeeper McDaniel ended up taking a PK vs Chinese Taipei







Why Philippines goalkeeper McDaniel ended up taking a PK vs Chinese Taipei



By Luisa Morales |
23 hours ago 


With a slot to the FIFA Women's World Cup on the line, the 24-year-old traded her spot in between the goal posts to square...








Sports
fbtw













'It's just a matter of when': 36ers coach upbeat on Kai Sotto making the NBA







'It's just a matter of when': 36ers coach upbeat on Kai Sotto making the NBA



By Luisa Morales |
19 hours ago 


Having seen his rookie develop in the Australian NBL, Bruton believes that the 7'3" big man is heading in the right dire...








Sports
fbtw













TNT stalwarts reinforce Gilas







TNT stalwarts reinforce Gilas



By Olmin Leyba |
10 hours ago 


The PBA is up to the task of providing reinforcement to the Gilas Pilipinas squad that returning coach Chot Reyes is forming...








Sports
fbtw













36ers sidetracked by protocols







36ers sidetracked by protocols



By John Bryan Ulanday |
10 hours ago 


Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers will be on the sidelines once again after the postponement of its next two games due to the...








Sports
fbtw













PFF chief: World Cup berth boosts Philippines' confidence vs South Korea







PFF chief: World Cup berth boosts Philippines' confidence vs South Korea



By Luisa Morales |
22 hours ago 


Though acknowledging the Koreans' superior ranking and their recent stunner against the Australia Matildas, Araneta thinks...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Philippines coach Stajcic shrugs off underdog tag vs South Korea







Philippines coach Stajcic shrugs off underdog tag vs South Korea



By Luisa Morales |
8 minutes ago 


Based on rankings alone, Korea are overwhelmingly the favorite to win the match against World No. 64 Philippines. But Stajcic...








Sports
fbtw













Gritty booters go for more







Gritty booters go for more



By Olmin Leyba |
10 hours ago 


Already with a string of milestones, FIFA Women’s World Cup-bound Philippines seeks to achieve more as it guns for a...








Sports
fbtw













Kai on track for NBA draft







Kai on track for NBA draft



By Joaquin Henson |
10 hours ago 


Adelaide 36ers coach CJ Bruton said the other day he’s confident that Kai Sotto will end up playing in the NBA and isn’t...








Sports
fbtw













Golden year achievers feted in PSA Awards




10 hours ago 


The most memorable period in Philippine sports history will be revisited and honored next month when the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) and San Miguel Corp. (SMC) team up anew to hold its traditional...








Sports
fbtw













Live audience back in PBA




By Joaquin M. Henson |
10 hours ago 


PBA commissioner Willie Marcial is playing it safe, as he should, in not allowing fans back to the Smart Araneta Coliseum when the Governors Cup resumes on Feb. 11, at least for the first weekend.








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with