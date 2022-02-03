Paras' Niigata sent crashing back to earth; Ravena, Ramos absorb losses in B. League

MANILA, Philippines — Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB were sent crashing back down to the losing column after a 51-74 beatdown at the hands of the Utsunomiya Brex in the Japan B. League on Wednesday.

After scoring back-to-back wins last weekend over the Ibaraki Robots, Niigata found themselves on the wrong end of a blowout.

Niigata began the game flat footed as they only managed seven points in the opening quarter against Brex's 25.

By halftime, Utsunomiya's lead ballooned to as big as 27, 43-16.

The deficit proved insurmountable for Paras and Niigata as the former also returned to a shooting slump.

Paras finished with only four points on a 2-of-10 shooting clip.

Niigata thus fell to 4-28 and remain at the bottom of the B. League standings.

Elsewhere, Paras' fellow Filipino imports Dwight Ramos and Thirdy Ravena also suffered losses with their respective teams.

Ramos' Toyama, for their part, absorbed a 75-91 defeat against the Shimane Susanoo Magic.

Despite leading after the opening frame, 19-17, Toyama was outscored by their opponents, 53-34 across the next two quarters to flip the script.

Ramos came off of the bench in the loss and finished with 10 points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Meanwhile, Ravena's San-En NeoPhoenix absorbed their 6th loss in a row as they fell to the Gunma Crane Thunders, 68-101.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Crane Thunders who led by as much as 35 points.

Ravena finished with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 23 minutes as a starter for San-En.

The troika of players were the only ones out of eight Filipinos currently playing in the B. League to see action Wednesday.

This due to a number of postponements and cancellations of B. League games still due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.