Sports
 
NBL postpones Adelaide's next two games due to COVID-19 protocols
 


John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 2, 2022 | 3:42pm





 
NBL postpones Adelaide's next two games due to COVID-19 protocols
CJ Bruton's Adelaide 36ers will be having a lengthy rest due to cancellations of their games
Instagram / Adelaide 36ers
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers will be on the sidelines once again after the postponement of its next two games due to the COVID-19 protocols, the Australia National Basketball League announced.


Shelved were the 36ers’ scheduled matches against the Brisbane Bullets today at the Adelaide Entertainment Center and the Sydney Kings this Sunday at the Qudos Bank Arena.


Both matches will be moved to later dates, keeping Adelaide at bay for a second stretch after being placed under the health and safety protocols last month.


“The health and safety of the players, coaches, clubs, staff and fans is the league’s number one priority when considering these matters,” the NBL said.


It’s an unfortunate halt to Adelaide’s momentum coming off a mammoth 88-83 upset win over reigning champion Melbourne United last weekend.


Sotto, the 7-foot-3 Filipino sensation, made his biggest NBL impression in that match with 12 points including the game-clinching jumper in the last 34 seconds.


Adelaide previously had its five games postponed spanning for almost a month also due to health and safety protocols before being cleared to return two weeks ago.


The 36ers embarked on a loaded five-game schedule since then, going 2-3 for a 4-6 overall record entering another unexpected break.


Adelaide has Brisbane anew on its next schedule next Friday though its status is still uncertain pending NBL’s further announcement.


 










 









BASKETBALL
KAI SOTTO
NBL
