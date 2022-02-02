




















































 
























Sports
 
Yuka Saso eyes strong finish at LPGA Drive On
 


Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 2, 2022 | 3:26pm





 
Yuka Saso eyes strong finish at LPGA Drive On
Yuka Saso of Japan watches the ball after teeing off on the 12th hole during the third round of the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club on January 22, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
Julio Aguilar / Getty Images / AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso hopes to cash in on her good run of form – and the absence of two fancied rivals – as she braces for the LPGA Drive On Championship firing off Thursday at the Crown Colony Golf and Country Club in Fort Myers, Florida.


The reigning US Women's Open champion turned in a sixth place finish in the Tournament of Champions then placed third in last week's Gainbridge LPGA in an auspicious start to a new season by a player enjoying a full-exempt status in the world's premier ladies circuit for the first time.


Unlike in the first two events, however, this week’s race is a sprint, this being a 54-hole event with a strong start needed to fuel one’s title drive.


With Danielle Kang and Lydia Ko, who split top honors at the T-of-C and Gainbrige LPGA, opting to take a break this week, things could look up not only to Saso but also to a slew of aces, out to rebound from so-so performances the last time out.


That includes Nelly Korda, who tied for fourth at T-o-C but limped to joint 20th at Gainbridge that had the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist yielding the world top ranking to Jin Young Ko.


The ICTSI-backed Saso, who moved to No. 7 in the latest world ranking, renews her rivalry with Mexican Gaby Lopez as they clash in the 8:21 a.m. flight with German Sophia Popov on No. 10 of the par-72, 6,526-yard course.


Korda, meanwhile, seeks to recover lost grounds in an explosive duel with a steady Brooke Henderson of Canada and multi-major winner Inbee Park, who is also raring to bounce back after missing the cut last week.


Despite the absence of Lydia Ko and Kang, the depth of the field remains as talent-laden as ever with Celine Boutier, Ally Ewing, A Lim Kim, Nasa Hataoka, Jeongeun Lee6, Anna Nordqvist, Lexi Thompson, Jodi Shadoff, Patty Tavatanakit, Ayaka Furue, Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn, Jessica Korda, Charley Hull and Atthaya Thitikul joining the hunt.


Bianca Pagdanganan also seeks redemption from her failed bid last week as she tees off at 11:51 a.m. with Brittany Lang and Sarah Kemp at the backside.


With an early Tour leading 283-yard driving norm, Pagdanganan missed the Gainbridge cut by three as she struggled with her putting but expects to put in a better showing this week and hopefully get into contention Saturday.


 










 









