SEA Games-bound athletes allowed to resume training

Team Philippines during the opening ceremonies of the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila last December 2019

MANILA, Philippines — With the COVID-19 cases subsiding and National Capital Region protocol level relaxing, national athletes preparing for the 31st Hanoi Southeast Asian Games set May 12 to 23 can now enter and resume training at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig and Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

"They can come in anytime they are ready," Philippine SEA Games chef-de-mission Ramon Fernandez told The STAR on Wednesday.

The resumption of training of the national team was originally scheduled last month, but the Philippine Sports Commission was forced to delay it because of the spike of COVID-19 cases to avoid more spread.

The situation has improved since then.

“We will still implement strict protocols,” said the PSC commissioner.

The PhilSports Complex can accommodate about eight sports, while the RMSC can host 10 to 12 disciplines.

Same with the Teacher’s Camp in Baguio, which can house over a hundred pool members.

Fernandez said there were other sports that already started their respective bubble camps in the provinces like sepak takraw in Malolos, Bulacan, fencing and modern pentathlon in Ormoc, and triathlon and duathlon in Clark and Subic, among others.

There were some sports like boxing and karate that have entered early to train in Baguio.

Apart from the Hanoi Games, the country is also preparing for the Hangzhou Asian Games slated September 10 to 25.