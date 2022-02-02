





















































 
























PFF chief: World Cup berth boosts Philippines' confidence vs South Korea
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 2, 2022 | 12:00pm





 
PFF chief: World Cup berth boosts Philippines' confidence vs South Korea
Philippine Football Federation head Mariano "Nonong" Araneta says that the confidence provided by qualifying to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will provide a boost to the Philippine Women's National Football Team against South Korea in their 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup semifinals clash on Thursday
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Football Federation head honcho Mariano "Nonong" Araneta believes that the Philippines qualifying for the FIFA Women's World Cup will boost the team's morale ahead of their AFC Women's Asian Cup semifinal against South Korea.


Though acknowledging the Koreans' superior ranking and their recent stunner against the Australia Matildas, Araneta thinks the Philippine women's national football team stands a fighting chance.



"We have to be realistic, of course, [of] our chances in the semifinals against Korea that beat Australia. But you know, nakita naman natin ang laro ng ating mga babae, yung women's team natin," Araneta said during Tuesday's online Philippine Sportswriters Association forum.


"When they played against Australia, they held Australia for 55 minutes before Australia scored," he added.


Australia, World No. 11, is the highest ranked team in this year's Asian Cup after North Korea, ranked 10th, pulled out of the competition.


World No. 64 Philippines played at pace against Australia for most of their game, and also took wins against higher ranked teams -- Thailand (38) and Chinese Taipei (39).


As if the team's competitiveness prior to their quarterfinal win against Chinese Taipei wasn't impressive enough, Araneta believes that now that they are qualified to the World Cup and pressure has been lifted, the Filipina booters will do even more.


"Iba na yung usapan ngayon. I think because of what happened, yung level nila, yung confidence nila na they can compete with the best, I think nandyan na," he said.


"Nandyan yung confidence ng team and yung morale na they're in the World Cup, I think that will really give them the extra gasoline or whatever to play harder and go for the finals in the Asian Cup," he added.


Though hoping for a win, Araneta also commended, already, the efforts of the national team.


"Whatever happens, we told them that we are so proud of what you have achieved," he said.


The Philippines and South Korea collide on Thursday, February 3, for a slot in the championship round of the AFC Women's Asian Cup in India.


 










 









