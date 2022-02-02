'If you think I'm afraid of you, you're wrong': Pacio tells off trash talking Brooks

Reining ONE Strawweight world titlist Joshua Pacio (L) has been on the receiving end of verbal jabs from newcomer Jarred Brooks on social media

MANILA, Philippines — Joshua Pacio is not letting ONE Championship newcomer Jarred Brooks get to him as the latter has ramped up his trashtalking on social media.

Brooks called out Pacio for his ONE Strawweight World Championship belt after his demolition of Hiroba Minowa last week and has since been throwing verbal jabs.

The American posted multiple stories on his Instagram taunting Pacio, including a manipulated photo where Brooks is spanking Pacio.

Screenshot of Jarred Brook's Instagram story ONE Championship newcomer Jarred Brooks has amped up his trash talking against reigning ONE Strawweight world titlist Joshua Pacio on social media

Despite the brash confidence of his potential challenger, Pacio remained calm and collected.

"To you Jarred, I respect you as an athlete and if you think that I'm afraid of you, you're wrong," Pacio said.

"I was born a fighter and made as a champion. I am here at my throne waiting for you," he added.

Even prior to his ONE debut, Brooks already took a dig at the reigning strawweight titlist.

Before his fight against Pacio's stablemate Lito Adiwang, Brooks said that he thought Adiwang was better than the current champion.

Brooks ended up beating Adiwang in dominant fashion.

Though it remains unclear if ONE Championship will indeed give Brooks a title shot this early in his career, the prospect of a Pacio-Brooks showdown promises to be filled with fireworks with an already colorful word war.