Battle of Guimaras Strait highlights PCAP Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines — In the first ever Battle of Guimaras Strait in the inaugural season of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines in 2021, the Negros Kingsmen defeated channel rivals Iloilo Kisela Knights, 12-9.

Since that epic encounter, Iloilo has gotten the better of the match-ups, and in doing so, gained southern division top dog status. Negros started well in the succeeding conferences but tapered off later on.

Off to a good start in the San Miguel Corporation-All-Filipino Cup with a 3-1 record, Negros will be tested this early when they battle their nemesis Wednesday, February 2.

Unlike the Kisela Knights who are led by Grandmaster Joey Antonio and Rolly Parondo Jr., this campaign, the Kingsmen have done it with different players stepping up.

But the one constant in this run has been newcomer FM David Elorta as other new pieces like Ellan Asuela and Adrian Pacis struggle with consistency.

Natori Diaz can put points on the board, however, she gives as much as she takes.

Negros is at third place with a 3-1 slate, same as the Davao Chess Eagles. But the inconsistency of its players have seen them collect 47 points out of a possible 84 for an average of 11.7 per match.

Davao has 62 points; a mere 0.5 behind Iloilo.

At this point, a win, however they can get it is important for Negros.

The two teams collide in the second set of the PCAP Wednesday double header.

Another big game with implications in the standings is over at the northern division where the front-running Pasig King pirates battle All-Filipino Cup defending titlists, Laguna Heroes in the first set of matches of the double header.

Pasig and Laguna both carry a 4-0 record, but the King Pirates are atop the table with 58.5 total points to the 55 of the Heroes.

As it is, San Juan, also with a 4-0 record, also has 55 points, but by quotient, is in second spot.

The points are nice, but at this point, what matters for Pasig is beating the defending champions if they want to fulfill their title ambitions.

For Laguna, some would say it is a surprise to see them at 4-0 sans GM John Paul Gomez.

Since winning the inaugural tournament of PCAP, they have been a contender over the next two conferences, but they somehow lost their edge.

The new season has brought a fresh challenge and a fresh outlook; and beating Pasig would give them massive confidence as they seek to defend their crown.

The matches of the second season of PCAP can be viewed via streaming on the league’s Facebook page as well as the pages of its respective teams. Games begin at 7 p.m.