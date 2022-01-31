




















































 
























Self-belief led to Filipinas' gutsy win for World Cup berth, says Bolden
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 31, 2022 | 6:26pm





 
Self-belief led to Filipinas' gutsy win for World Cup berth, says Bolden
Sarina Bolden during the Philippine women's national football team quarterfinal match against Chinese Taipei at the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in Pune on Sunday
AFC
 


MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women's national football team forward Sarina Bolden said that it was a shift in their confidence that helped them eke out an incredibly gutsy win over Chinese Taipei to clinch a slot to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday.


After giving up a late equalizer and failing to regain the lead in extra time, the Filipina booters recovered in cardiac fashion in a penalty shootout that went into sudden death.



Bolden, who has seen the team suffer heartbraek before in crucial matches when the opponent gains momentum, noticed the different mindset of the girls last night.


"I would say there had just been a change in belief — belief that we are a team that can compete all the way down to the 95th minute," Bolden told media on Monday.


"I think a lot of that contributes to the coaching staff that we have today. They have given us a great foundation, great principles, a great standard that we all hold ourselves to," she added.


The ethos preached by the coaching staff was what kept the players grounded even during the highest points of intensity in the match.


"Those are great things to fall back on when times get stressful, when another team scores a late goal in the second half," Bolden said.


"We can believe that hey, we have been practicing this stuff time and time again. We believe that we are a better team and you know, let's not freak out, let's not lose this belief," she added.


Bolden herself seemed to employ this never-say-die mentality as she was tasked to be the 6th PK taker for the Philippines.


With a ticket to women's football's biggest stage on the line, Bolden netted the history making goal to send the Philippines to their first-ever World Cup.


"The better team prevails if we're able to execute and for me, most importantly, [if we] believe that we're gonna win," she said.


Bolden and the rest of the Filipina booters return to action on Thursday against South Korea in the semifinals of the Women's Asian Cup.


 










 









