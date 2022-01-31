




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Pasig scuttles Caloocan for big PCAP win
 


Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
January 31, 2022 | 10:53am





 
Pasig scuttles Caloocan for big PCAP win
 


MANILA, Philippines – The Pasig King Pirates squeaked past the Caloocan LoadManna Knights in last Saturday evening’s board encounter in the All-Filipino Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.


Pasig took blitz play, 4-3, then drew with Caloocan in rapid play, 7-7, to earn an 11-10 win and remain atop the north division with a 4-0 slate.


The LoadManna Knights’ twin-IM attack of Paulo Bersamina and Jem Garcia accomplished what they set out to do by holding off Pasig’s Grandmasters in Mark Paragua and Darwin Laylo by claiming four of the six points available. 


It is the next boards where they faltered. 


In blitz play, Pasig’s Sherily Cua grabbed the crucial win over Arvie Lozano. In a key match-up in rapid chess, Pasig’s IM Cris Ramayrat defeated Domingo Ramos.


Then in the homegrown boards, Caloocan greatly faltered as they only collected three of the nine points available.


In the second match of the Saturday double-header, Pasig crushed Mindoro, 18-3, while Caloocan once more split their matches with their own 18-3 demolition of Olongapo. 


Pasig’s two wins kept them head above water against close pursuers San Juan, which is also at 4-0 but with three points less than the King Pirates who have 258.5 points.


Of the northern division powerhouses, Pasig has yet to play San Juan, Manila and Laguna. The King Pirates will be tested by Laguna on Wednesday, February 2, and the San Juan Predators on Saturday, February 5.


Resurgent Laguna, defending All-Filipino Cup champions, are also 4-0 with 55 points but are in third in the standings. The Laguna Heroes bested Cagayan, 15.5-5.5, and Rizal, 15-6. 


 San Juan defeated Manila, 13-8, and Isabela, 15-6.


 










 









CHESS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







With Sotto's clutch, Adelaide 36ers shock Melbourne United







With Sotto's clutch, Adelaide 36ers shock Melbourne United



By John Bryan Ulanday |
20 hours ago 


Sotto sank the game-clinching dagger in the last 34 seconds to help the 36ers cap off a gigantic upset win and end their three-game...








Sports
fbtw













Valdez gets shot at Hanoi SEAG




 


Valdez gets shot at Hanoi SEAG



By Joey Villar |
12 hours ago 


Alyssa Valdez, the face of Philippine volleyball, has been added to the national training pool for the 31st Hanoi Southeast...








Sports
fbtw













Federer, Djokovic praise 'great champion' Nadal for Grand Slam record







Federer, Djokovic praise 'great champion' Nadal for Grand Slam record



5 hours ago 


Rafael Nadal's record 21st Grand Slam title, secured in an epic Australian Open final on Sunday, was hailed by both Roger...








Sports
fbtw













Philippines' McDaniel laser-focused on stopping Chinese Taipei in penalties for historic win







Philippines' McDaniel laser-focused on stopping Chinese Taipei in penalties for historic win



By Luisa Morales |
2 hours ago 


Philippine women's football team goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel looked calm and collected against Chinese Taipei as their crucial...








Sports
fbtw













Sibol to field Blacklist International for 2022 SEA Games Mobile Legends tourney







Sibol to field Blacklist International for 2022 SEA Games Mobile Legends tourney



By Michelle Lojo |
4 hours ago 


After three days of intense Mobile Legends actions to determine which Philippine team will represent and defend the country's...

 






Sports
fbtw










Latest









Surging Suns, Hawks rally to extend NBA winning streaks







Surging Suns, Hawks rally to extend NBA winning streaks



26 minutes ago 


The Phoenix Suns erased a 12-point third-quarter deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs, 115-110, and push their NBA winning...








Sports
fbtw













Acer Predator introduces the Helios 300







Acer Predator introduces the Helios 300



35 minutes ago 


This is gaming like no other.








Sports
fbtw













Aussie coach Stajcic a longtime believer in Filipinas' World Cup potential







Aussie coach Stajcic a longtime believer in Filipinas' World Cup potential



By Luisa Morales |
1 hour ago 


Philippine women's national football team coach Alen Stajcic said that he has long believed in the potential of the Filipina...








Sports
fbtw













Herstory: Filipinas outlast Chinese Taipei to seize historic Women's World Cup berth







Herstory: Filipinas outlast Chinese Taipei to seize historic Women's World Cup berth



By Luisa Morales |
11 hours ago 


Olivia McDaniel made clutch plays for the Philippines in between the goal posts as she made three consecutive saves against...








Sports
fbtw













Sotto makes presence felt







Sotto makes presence felt



By John Bryan Ulanday |
12 hours ago 


Kai Sotto stepped up in crunch time as Adelaide shocked reigning champion Melbourne United, 88-83, in the Australia National...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






























 







Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with