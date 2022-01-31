Pasig scuttles Caloocan for big PCAP win

MANILA, Philippines – The Pasig King Pirates squeaked past the Caloocan LoadManna Knights in last Saturday evening’s board encounter in the All-Filipino Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

Pasig took blitz play, 4-3, then drew with Caloocan in rapid play, 7-7, to earn an 11-10 win and remain atop the north division with a 4-0 slate.

The LoadManna Knights’ twin-IM attack of Paulo Bersamina and Jem Garcia accomplished what they set out to do by holding off Pasig’s Grandmasters in Mark Paragua and Darwin Laylo by claiming four of the six points available.

It is the next boards where they faltered.

In blitz play, Pasig’s Sherily Cua grabbed the crucial win over Arvie Lozano. In a key match-up in rapid chess, Pasig’s IM Cris Ramayrat defeated Domingo Ramos.

Then in the homegrown boards, Caloocan greatly faltered as they only collected three of the nine points available.

In the second match of the Saturday double-header, Pasig crushed Mindoro, 18-3, while Caloocan once more split their matches with their own 18-3 demolition of Olongapo.

Pasig’s two wins kept them head above water against close pursuers San Juan, which is also at 4-0 but with three points less than the King Pirates who have 258.5 points.

Of the northern division powerhouses, Pasig has yet to play San Juan, Manila and Laguna. The King Pirates will be tested by Laguna on Wednesday, February 2, and the San Juan Predators on Saturday, February 5.

Resurgent Laguna, defending All-Filipino Cup champions, are also 4-0 with 55 points but are in third in the standings. The Laguna Heroes bested Cagayan, 15.5-5.5, and Rizal, 15-6.

San Juan defeated Manila, 13-8, and Isabela, 15-6.