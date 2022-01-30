




















































 
























Sports
 
Sports personalities bid PWNFT good luck ahead of match vs Chinese Taipei
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 30, 2022 | 3:53pm





 
Sports personalities bid PWNFT good luck ahead of match vs Chinese Taipei
Sports personalities like (L-R) Jack Animam, Hidilyn Diaz, and Neil Etheridge were among well wishers for the Philippine women's national football team ahead of their clash against Chinese Taipei at the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup
AFP / FIBA / Birmigham FC
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team received a flurry of messages for good luck from their fellow athletes ahead of their crucial 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal against Chinese Taipei on Sunday.


Heading the list of personalities expressing their support was Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.





"Good luck sa laban niyo mamaya against Chinese Taipei. Proud na proud kami sa inyo. Laban Pilipinas," Diaz said on her Instagram story.


Like Diaz, the Filipinas have the chance to make Philippine sports history as a win against Chinese Taipei would punch them a ticket to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup — a first for the Philippines should they be successful.


Also sharing his good luck message was Philippine Azkals goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.


"I just wanted to wish the Philippine women's national team all the best in[today's] game. I know that you guys can do it. Obviously if you win [today], you'll create history. First time to the World Cup. All the best. God bless. Laban Filipina," Etheridge said.


Jack Animam, who became the first homegrown Filipina to play professional hoops in Europe, was also among the well wishers.


Animam encouraged her followers to watch the game which will be broadcasted live on free-to-air TV in the Philippines.


"Kung manalo sila, pasok na tayo sa FIFA World Cup for the first time. So ano pang hinihintay natin? Let's go out there and show our support," she said.


Fellow hoopers Trina Guytingco Thirdy Ravena, Kiefer Ravena, and Jeron Teng joined Animam in posting messages.


Other athletes who expressed their support were ex-PWNFT player Martie Bautista, volleyball players Gretchen Ho, Maddie Madayag, Jamie Lavitoria, Michele Gumabao, Dzi Gervacio, Jules Samonte and Mae Tajima.


San Miguel Beermen's CJ Perez, ex-Gilas head coach Jong Uichico, Alaska Aces mentor Jeff Cariaso and triathlete Nikko Huelgas also wished them good luck.


 










 









