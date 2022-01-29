Saso comes up short in rally, stays 4 shots behind in Gainbridge LPGA tiff

Yuka Saso of Japan looks to hit on the 4th fairway during the second round of the 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio Golf Club on Jan. 28, 2022 in Boca Raton, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Pulling to within two strokes off Lydia Ko in one stretch, Yuka Saso had hoped to going all the way until a final hole miscue, coupled with the Kiwi's clutch birdie, pulled her back to where they started Thursday.

Ko birdied the 17th to save a 70 and match Saso's two-under card at Boca Rio, enabling Danielle Kang to gain a share of the lead at 133 on a fiery windup for a 68 as the duo sat on a four-shot cushion over the reigning US Women's Open champion and Jodi Shadoff halfway through the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Raton, Florida Friday.

After a solid 63 Thursday, Ko slowed down with a pair of 35s, staying even on a two-birdie, two-bogey card after 11 holes that allowed Saso, playing two flights behind, to threaten within two with birdies on Nos. 10 and 15. But the former hit a birdie on the 17th and the latter hobbled with a last-hole mishap for that pair of two-under cards.

With a 137, Saso stayed four strokes behind with Shadoff joining her at third with a 69 marked by three birdies in the first five holes and a run of pars while Swiss Morgane Metraux fired the day’s best 66 to move to joint fifth at 138 with Bronte Law, who turned in a 70, Nasa Hataoka and Charley Hull, who put in identical 71s, and Aditi Ashok, who matched par 72.

Nelly Korda, who started the round five shots behind Ko, failed to gain any headway with an uncharacteristic 72 that further dropped the world No. 1 to a share of 17th at 140, now seven strokes off in the company of sister Jessica, who rallied with a 68, Lexi Thompson, who carded a second 70, and Korean Jeongeun Lee, who stumbled with a 73.

Celine Boutier also fought back with a 67 to lead the 139 scorers, who included Aussie Su Oh, who shot a 70, Marina Alex and Brooke Henderson, who matched 71s, Hye Jin Choi and Maude-Aimee Leblanc, who had identical 72s, and Thai Patty Tavatanakit, who outshot Saso and Gaby Lopez with a 68.

Looking to match or better her opening 67 on an early start, Saso broke off a birdie-bogey card after four holes with birdies on Nos. 8, 10 and 15, closing in on Ko in a charge that however fizzled out as the latter fired a clutch birdie and the former holed out with bogey.

But the ICTSI-backed ace liked where she stood, making it to the final 36 holes for the 11th straight time since accepting LPGA Tour membership following her major triumph last June.

“For me, (the start of the season) it is more about getting the feel back of the competition because we had been off for a month and a half,” said Saso, who launched her 2022 campaign with a sixth place finish in the Tournament-of-Champions at Lake Nona last week.

“I think be more relaxed, go for the pin, and try to be aggressive. I think that helped my game for the past two weeks. I’m already happy that I’m able to play here on the LPGA, so make a lot of cuts and play all the majors,” added Saso, who settled for a 256-yard driving norm after going 280 yards in the first round.

She missed four fairways but groped on her way to the green, hitting just 11, but made up for the struggle with 27 putts for the second straight.

Bianca Pagdanganan, however, will have a lot of adjusting to do, missing the cut by three in her first tournament as a full-time LPGA campaigner with a 148 after a 76. The power-hitting Filipina, who tied for 10th in the Q-Series, increased her yardage by four to a leading 285-yard norm but missed four fairways and nine greens and wound up with a four-over card marred by a double-bogey, a triple bogey and a bogey against two birdies despite ending up with 28 putts.

Other notables who missed the cut at 145 were multi-major winner Inbee Park (75-146), Thai Moriya Jutanugarn (73-146), German Sophia Popov (77-146), Ariya Jutanugarn (72-147), Matilda Castren (74-146), Nanna Madsen (72-146), Ruixin Liu (73-147), Mina Harigae (70-148) and and Maria Fassi (74-149).

Meanwhile, Kang, fresh off her sixth LPGA Tour win, Kang hit three birdies in the first 10 holes from the back then bounced back from a bogey on No. 2 with birdies on Nos. 8 and 9 to put herself on course for a second straight victory after going winless last year.

“I’m just proud of the process. It’s not just about repeating the same thing I did last week,” said Kang. “It’s being able to keep the consistency up.”

Despite her slowdown, Ko remained upbeat of her chances for a 17th LPGA Tour win.

She shot two birdies against a bogey at the front then rebounded from a miscue on No. 11 with birdies on Nos. 14 and 17.

“More of a grind than yesterday. I don’t think I played as solid compared to the first round and I don’t think I could have played much better. When you get off to a hot start, I think you do put a little bit of pressure (on yourself),” said Ko.