Lady Booters on brink of World Cup entry

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines closed in on its dream FIFA Women’s World Cup stint after clinching a quarterfinal berth in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Thursday night with a 6-0 rout of Indonesia at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, India.

Skipper Tahnai Annis fired a brace to lead the Filipinas to their second win in Group B that sent them into the Last-8 stage for the first time and within a victory away from qualifying for next year’s world meet.

The Pinay booters shoot for the WAC semis and a historic trip to the WWC in Australia and New Zealand tomorrow against Chinese-Taipei.

Coach Alen Stajcic’s charges enter the potentially milestone-making game on a high coming off their stellar showing in the group stage. The Filipinas kicked off their bid by breaking through against the Thais, 1-0, then put up a fighting stand in a 4-0 loss to favored Australia before sealing their progress with the comprehensive drubbing of Indonesia.

“The team keeps raising the bar. Every time you do something new and create a bit of history, it’s a new ceiling for the team and the country,” said Stajcic.

“Every time you put in performances like that, playing really good football, you just keep raising the feeling and expectations of what we know we can achieve.”

Katrina Guillou opened up scoring against Indonesia with her sixth-minute strike then Sarina Bolden, who missed an early spot kick, doubled the lead with a header in the 27th.

Annis spearheaded a four-goal spree in the second half, delivering a cracking strike in the 56th and a scorcher from 20 yards in the 83rd as the Philippines put the game out of reach. Jessica Miclat (73’ penalty) and Malea Louise Cesar (90+4’) rounded out scoring.

The Philippines (six points) advanced as Group B runner-up behind unbeaten Australia (nine points). Thailand (three points) also got through after emerging as one of the two best third-placed teams.