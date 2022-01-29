Saso running fourth after a 67

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso shot a five-under 67 while her Tokyo Olympics teammate Bianca Pagdanganan carded an even 72 at the start of the Gainbridge LPGA in Boca Raton, Florida yesterday.

Saso’s six-birdie, one-bogey opening performance at the Boca Rio Golf Club put her in a share of fourth, four strokes behind New Zealand star Lydia Ko’s bogey-free 63. Pagdanganan’s 36-36 round sent her to a tie for 63rd, just inside the projected cut line.

Ko gunned down nine birdies to seize a two-shot lead against newly-minted Tournament of Champions titlist Danielle Kang of the USA (65).

India’s Aditi Ashok sat alone at third at 66 ahead of Saso, France’s Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Korea’s Jeongeun Lee6, England’s Charley Hull, Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi, Japan’s Nasa Hataoka and the United States’ Gerina Mendoza.

Reigning US Women’s Open champ Saso, now competing as a Japanese, launched her bid on the backside with birdies on 10, 15 and 17 before mixing birdies on Nos. 1, 6 and 8 with a bogey on the second hole.

Saso missed five greens but made only 27 putts.