Extended rest for Kiefer

MANILA, Philippines — Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars, who last played earlier this month, face a longer layoff in the Japan B. League following the postponement of their next five matches due to COVID-19 protocols.

The B. League said a player and two staff from Shiga tested positive for COVID-19 while 14 others have been considered as close contacts, leading to their shelved matches until next week.

Included in the postponed games are Shiga’s outings against Gunma this weekend, Mikawa on Feb. 2 and a showdown against Ray Parks’ Nagoya on Feb. 5 and 6.

The B. League had previously postponed Shiga’s games that were supposed to pit Kiefer against his brother Thirdy (San-en) last weekend and Dwight Ramos (Toyama) this Wednesday.

With the B. League taking a break midway through next month for the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, Kiefer and Shiga at the earliest could get back in action on Feb. 26.

The Lakestars last played last Jan. 3 when it bowed to Akita, 92-67. They are on a three-game slump for a dismal 9-17 slate at 18th place of the 22-team B. League Division I.