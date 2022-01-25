




















































 
























Sports
 
Obiena listed for SEA Games even without PATAFA backing
 


Joey Villar
January 25, 2022





 
Obiena listed for SEA Games even without PATAFA backing
Pole vaulter EJ Obiena celebrates his win at the ISTAF Indoor Athletics Meet in Berlin Germany in February last year.
ISTAF INDOOR / Facebook
  


MANILA, Philippines – Olympian pole vaulter EJ Obiena will get to see action in the 31st Southeast Asian Games slated May 12-23 even if he will not be endorsed by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association and will not be funded by the Philippine Sports Commission.


According to Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino, Obiena was listed in the 80 athletes who will be finance their own trip to the biennial event just in case the latter would be expelled from the national team.



“There is a provision in the IOC (International Olympic Committee) charter that emphasized the NOC (National Olympic Committee)’s sole authority to submit the delegation proposed by its NSAs (national sports association) as the final list in all Olympic, regional, continental and world multi-sports events patronized by the IOC,” said Tolentino during the online Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday.


“It will be not only based from the performance of athletes but also their ability to serve as an inspiration to others.


“Let him (Obiena) play,” he added.


Tolentino’s statements came just a day after Obiena formally declined the mediation proposed by the Philippine Sports Commission.


And the decision could pave the way for Obiena’s expulsion from the national squad as PATAFA’s moratorium on delaying the former’s national team removal and filing of estafa case has expired.


Without PATAFA’s endorsement, Obiena’s funding from the PSC could also be cut.


“That’s why we have a Group B. EJ is part of the 80. If he isn’t endorsed or given funding, the POC will help him and look for private funding,” said Tolentino.


 










 









