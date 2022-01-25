




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Philippine Olympic chief tags host Vietnam as favorite to rule 31st SEA Games
 


Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 25, 2022 | 1:33pm





 
Philippine Olympic chief tags host Vietnam as favorite to rule 31st SEA Games
 


MANILA, Philippines – With Vietnam getting all the advantages as host country, the 31st Hanoi Southeast Asian Games set May 12-23 has been reduced to a race to second place for the rest of the 11-nation field, including defending champion Philippines.


“It will be a fight for No. 2 among Thailand, Malaysia and us Philippines,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino in Tuesday’s online Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.


The congressman from Tagaytay said the Vietnamese would be hard to beat considering they retained the sports they are strong at and even added new ones favorable to them while removing disciplines they are a hard time striking gold.


Add to that the fact that Vietnam did their preparation much earlier compared to the Filipinos who would only resume preparations possibly next month.


“Vietnam never stopped training,” said PhilCycling chief.


Tolentino, however, said retaining the overall championship is not far-fetched.


“We has a chance to successfully defend, but it would be an uphill battle,” he said.


As host, the Filipinos ran away with the overall crown in the 2019 SEA Games division with a record haul of 149 gold, 117 silver and 121 bronze medals.


Tolentino mentioned as among the country’s possible goldmines in Hanoi are boxing, Caloy Yulo in gymnastics, wrestling, karate, taekwondo, weightlifting, basketball and esports.


The country will field in a total of 663 athletes including 80 who are self-funded due to budgetary constraints.


  










 









BAMBOL TOLENTINO
POC
SEA GAMES

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Philippines to field all-pro women volleyball squad in SEA Games







Philippines to field all-pro women volleyball squad in SEA Games



By Joey Villar |
23 hours ago 


The Philippine National Volleyball Federation is sending its best team to the 31st Southeast Asian Games slated May 12-23...








Sports
fbtw













Yuka Saso: I am a Filipino







Yuka Saso: I am a Filipino



By Jan Veran |
1 day ago 


“Whatever I represent, I am a Filipino,” stressed Saso after the third round of the Tournament of Champions in...








Sports
fbtw













Magsayo’s secret sparmates




By Joaquin M. Henson |
January 25, 2022 - 12:00am 


It’s usual practice to reveal who a fighter’s sparmates are in preparing for a big bout when asked by media.








Sports
fbtw













Meet Kaye Martinez: Championing volleyball and sustainability







Meet Kaye Martinez: Championing volleyball and sustainability



By Rick Olivares |
4 hours ago 


Almost all her life, people kept telling Kaye Martinez that she cannot do this and that she cannot accomplish that.








Sports
fbtw













Kai Sotto has most productive offensive game so far in Adelaide loss







Kai Sotto has most productive offensive game so far in Adelaide loss



By Luisa Morales |
19 hours ago 


Kai Sotto's career high in scoring was a bright spot for the Adelaide 36ers as they fell against the Illawarra Hawks, 100-89,...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Booker, Paul take charge as Suns roll over Jazz







Booker, Paul take charge as Suns roll over Jazz



49 minutes ago 


Devin Booker scored 33 points and Chris Paul did well to adjust on the fly for his 27 points and 14 assists as the Phoenix...








Sports
fbtw













Obiena listed for SEA Games even without PATAFA backing







Obiena listed for SEA Games even without PATAFA backing



By Joey Villar |
1 hour ago 


Olympian pole vaulter EJ Obiena will get to see action in the 31st Southeast Asian Games slated May 12-23 even if he will...








Sports
fbtw













Alyssa Valdez stresses 'dream' to play volleyball in Hanoi SEA Games







Alyssa Valdez stresses 'dream' to play volleyball in Hanoi SEA Games



By Joey Villar |
2 hours ago 


Former Southeast Asian Games flagbearer and team captain Alyssa Valdez will answer the call if given a chance to play for...








Sports
fbtw













Garland helps Cavaliers hold on to beat Knicks







Garland helps Cavaliers hold on to beat Knicks



3 hours ago 


Darius Garland nailed a clutch 3-pointer with 83 seconds remaining in regulation as the Cleveland Cavaliers held on to beat...








Sports
fbtw













Camarines stuns Toledo in PCAP south opener







Camarines stuns Toledo in PCAP south opener



By Rick Olivares |
3 hours ago 


The Camarines Soaring Eagles scored a huge opening day win in the SMC-All-Filipino Cup of the second season of the Professional...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 
















 





















Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with