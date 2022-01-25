Alyssa Valdez stresses 'dream' to play volleyball in Hanoi SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines – Former Southeast Asian Games flagbearer and team captain Alyssa Valdez will answer the call if given a chance to play for the national team again in the 31st SEA Games set May 12-23 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

“That’s really my dream,” said Valdez during a recent interview at online show Play It Right TV hosted by STAR columnist Quinito Henson and sports broadcaster Dyan Castillejo.

“As I’ve always said, it’s such an honor and privilege to represent the country and as an athlete, that’s really one of my main goals,” she added.

Valdez was one of the players being floated as those who would be called upon by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation after seven college players from the from the national pool were dropped and allowed to play for their respective schools in the UAAP, which will run smack into the biennial meet.

These collegians are Kamille Cal, Michaela Belen and Ivy Lacsina of National Univesity; Eya Laure, Imee Hernandez and Bernadette Pepito of University of Santo Tomas; and Faith Nisperos of Ateneo.

PNVF president Tats Suzara said they would field in an all-pro team from the Premier Volleyball League instead.

Other players reportedly being eyed for inclusion are Jia Morado, Valdez’s Creamline teammate, Kat Tolentino of Choco Mucho, Kath Arado of PLDT and Jasmine Nabor of Chery Tiggo.

If approved, the five will join a team that included Jaja Santiago, Dindin Santiago and Mylene Paat of Chery Tiggo, Deanna Wong of Choco Mucho, Jema Galanza of Creamline, Riri Meneses of Cignal, Kalei Mau, Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron, Dawn Macandili and Abi Marano of F2, and Del Palomata of PLDT.