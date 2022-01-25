




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Meet Kaye Martinez: Championing volleyball and sustainability
 


Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
January 25, 2022 | 10:21am





 
Meet Kaye Martinez: Championing volleyball and sustainability
The ripples of change were slow, and Martinez Kaye came to the conclusion that if she wanted to make a contribution, it had to come in the form of government.
 


MANILA, Philippines – Almost all her life, people kept telling Kaye Martinez that she cannot do this and that she cannot accomplish that.


For Sta. Maria, Bulacan-born and bred Martinez, it is also partly proving people wrong. But the raison d’etre is to pursue several passions.


The earliest of which is volleyball. 


She took up the sport as a fifth grader at Golden Values School in Pasig. By her senior year in high school at OB Montessori in Greenhills, she was team captain. 


Her older sister was so proud that she went over to their neighbor’s house in Sta. Maria to inform him that Kaye was going to try out for the De La Salle University Lady Spikers. That neighbor is La Salle’s long-time champion coach Ramil de Jesus.


“When I got there, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I am in the land of the giants and a much higher level of volleyball,’” Kaye laughed as she recalled that day. This was the team of Jackie Alarca, Michelle Gumabao, Chie Saet and others. 


Martinez was lined up for Team B and had to work her way up to the UAAP lineup.






Kaye Martinez during her playing days with La Salle.

Photo from ubelt.com








De Jesus then postulated that she will either quit the team or switch courses from Civil Engineering to something lighter to better cope with the volleyball team’s schedule. But Kaye not only got her Bachelor in Science degree, but she is the first member of DLSU’s starting six — and a UAAP champion at that in Season 71 — to accomplish that feat but also pass the board as well.


After briefly working in a construction project of her father’s in Isabela, Kaye decided to take up higher studies. And in 2013, she received her Master’s Degree in Sustainable Design from Philadelphia University. 


“What I took from my years in La Salle is being determined to achieve the goals I set for myself,” was her reflection from those years. “I also had to develop a thick skin because it was emotionally, physically, and mentally draining. I ate PIs for breakfast and on national television. I realize it was also to toughen me up because whatever was said my way during my playing years prepared me for politics.”


That other passion? It is to serve.


After taking her masters abroad, she was persuaded to come home even if she wasn’t really dead set on doing that. Kaye began teaching in La Salle what she learned but found herself increasingly frustrated.


By 2015, I felt that I could not apply what I learned because we’re 20 steps behind sustainability here in the Philippines,” she explained. “Here it is about putting food on the table and everything else is in the backseat like climate change issues. But climate change issues are affecting our livelihood and way of life.”


The ripples of change were slow, and Kaye came to the conclusion that if she wanted to make a contribution, it had to come in the form of government.


She decided to run for councilor in her hometown of Sta. Maria. Her family at first did not believe it was a good idea. Moreover, she was running as an independent candidate. No independent candidate has won a councilor’s seat in her hometown.


Challenged, she ran for public office with her family’s full support and a platform on sustainability. “I know I cannot change the world, I wanted to do what I can to [solve] the climate crisis problem and how we can fix our town.”


And Kaye Martinez defied the odds and town’s history by becoming the first independent candidate to win.


The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic didn’t slow her down as she came up with her own brand of ayuda in the food and other basic necessities and virus testing kits for her constituents.


Now, Kaye hopes to take her goal of addressing sustainability issues and her hometown’s needs by running for a congressional seat. She isn’t letting go of her sustainability programs (“I want my child and our country’s children to have a future and a country safe from the harmful effects of climate change”), but she is also placing her focus on agriculture and farming and proper land use.


She still hears naysayers that it cannot be done. It only serves to motivate her on positions of good governance, climate change, and livelihood. 


“You tell me it cannot be done and I will work to make sure it gets done,” she enthused. “As I have learned in everything I have experienced in my life, if you put in the work, you will be a champion.”


 










 









LA SALLE
VOLLEYBALL

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Philippines to field all-pro women volleyball squad in SEA Games







Philippines to field all-pro women volleyball squad in SEA Games



By Joey Villar |
20 hours ago 


The Philippine National Volleyball Federation is sending its best team to the 31st Southeast Asian Games slated May 12-23...








Sports
fbtw













Yuka Saso: I am a Filipino







Yuka Saso: I am a Filipino



By Jan Veran |
1 day ago 


“Whatever I represent, I am a Filipino,” stressed Saso after the third round of the Tournament of Champions in...








Sports
fbtw













Magsayo’s secret sparmates




By Joaquin M. Henson |
January 25, 2022 - 12:00am 


It’s usual practice to reveal who a fighter’s sparmates are in preparing for a big bout when asked by media.








Sports
fbtw













Kai Sotto has most productive offensive game so far in Adelaide loss







Kai Sotto has most productive offensive game so far in Adelaide loss



By Luisa Morales |
16 hours ago 


Kai Sotto's career high in scoring was a bright spot for the Adelaide 36ers as they fell against the Illawarra Hawks, 100-89,...








Sports
fbtw













Kai Sotto wants no let-up in next Australian NBL game







Kai Sotto wants no let-up in next Australian NBL game



By John Bryan Ulanday |
1 day ago 


Adelaide goes on the road against Illawarra at 4:30 p.m. (Manila time) at the Win Entertainment Center with high hopes on...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Garland helps Cavaliers hold on to beat Knicks







Garland helps Cavaliers hold on to beat Knicks



18 minutes ago 


Darius Garland nailed a clutch 3-pointer with 83 seconds remaining in regulation as the Cleveland Cavaliers held on to beat...








Sports
fbtw













Camarines stuns Toledo in PCAP south opener







Camarines stuns Toledo in PCAP south opener



By Rick Olivares |
52 minutes ago 


The Camarines Soaring Eagles scored a huge opening day win in the SMC-All-Filipino Cup of the second season of the Professional...








Sports
fbtw













Joshua denies &pound;15m payoff to step aside for Fury-Osyk heavyweight title unification&nbsp;







Joshua denies £15m payoff to step aside for Fury-Osyk heavyweight title unification 



2 hours ago 


Anthony Joshua said "I'm in control of my own destiny" as he insisted reports he had agreed a £15 million ($20 million,...








Sports
fbtw













Again, Obiena turns down mediation







Again, Obiena turns down mediation



By Joey Villar |
11 hours ago 


A looming legal battle looms between Olympian pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association...








Sports
fbtw













Saso lands in 6th place







Saso lands in 6th place



By Olmin Leyba |
11 hours ago 


Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso went cold on a cool Sunday, struggling with a final-round one-over 73 to settle for sixth place in...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with