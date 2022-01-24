Denice Zamboanga gets chance at payback vs Seo Hee Ham in ONE rematch

Denice Zamboanga (L) will face Korean Seo Hee Ham in a heated rematch at ONE X in March

MANILA, Philippines — A rematch has been set between Filipina fighter Denice Zamboanga and South Korea's Seo Hee Ham after their controversial fight in ONE: Empower last September.

It was announced on Monday that Zamboanga, who suffered her first pro defeat at the hands of Ham via unanimous decision, will have another crack at the Korean in ONE X set March 26 in Singapore.

The announcement comes weeks after ONE Championship said that it has phased out official fight reviews and instead will do "immediate rematches" for controversial decisions in its fights.

The now-defunct ONE Championship competition committee actually put the Zamboanga-Ham fight under review but ruled in favor of Ham.

Now, Zamboanga and Ham will have the chance to banish any doubts on who deserved to win the fight in the promotion's 10th anniversary show.

ONE X, postponed last year due to COVID-19, is headlined by two world title fights.

In the main event, a returning Angela Lee will stake her ONE women's atomweight world championship belt against Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex.

Meanwhile, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title against Alaverdi Ramazanov.

Also in the cards is a mixed rules "super fight" between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Demetrious Johnson.