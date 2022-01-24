Filipinas' gallant stand not enough vs mighty Aussies in AFC Women's Asian Cup

Hali Long (5) and the Philippine women's football team could not get it done against World No. 11 Australia led by Sam Kerr (20)

MANILA, Philippines — An impressive defensive performance in the first half was not enough for the Philippines to hold off powerhouse Australia as they lost, 0-4, in the AFC Women's Asian Cup in Mumbai on Monday.

The Filipinas held their ground against the World No. 11 Matildas until leading scorer Sam Kerr found the back of the net at the 51st minute with a header to open the flood gates.

The Philippines' backline, led by captain Hali Long and debuting goalkeeper Kiara Fontanilla, frustrated the Matildas in the first 45 minutes as 10 shots did not convert to any goals for them in the first half.

But with their sheer pressure and control of possession, it was only a matter of time before the Australians got past Fontanilla.

The lead was doubled not long after by an own goal by Dominque Randle.

Randle, who was key to stopping goal chances from Australia in the first half, challenged on a header but the ball took a wrong spin and got past her compatriot at the net.

Emily van Egmond then drilled the third goal past the Philippines with a rebound on her own attempt at the 69th minute.

Mary Fowler put the icing on the cake for Australia with the fourth goal of the game at the 88th minute.

Australia had multiple chances to increase their lead in the final 20 minutes of play, but the Philippine defense did just enough to keep the scoreline at a respectable 4-0.

The Matildas are thus through to the knockout stages of the tournament, regardless of the result of their match against Thailand on Thursday.

Despite the loss, the Philippines showed competitiveness against the much higher ranked Matildas.

The World No. 64 Filipinas held their ground the whole first half and even took the first real chance at goal of the game with an early opportunity for Chandler McDaniel.

Defensively, the Filipinas frustrated the Matildas with the backline stopping any offensive momentum they started.

But ultimately, as the Philippine defenders grew weary, it was the dominating Aussies who were able to take the win and jumped to six points in Group B to assure the spot in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the Philippines, with three points, will need to wait for the results of the remaining games in Group B to determine whether or not they move on to the knockout stages.

The Filipinas return to action on Thursday against Indonesia — a team that lost to Australia 18-0 on Friday.